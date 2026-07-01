Form 941 Filing for Q2 2026 Now Open: TaxZerone Reminds Employers to File Before the July 31 IRS Deadline

Employment Tax Forms - Q2

Employers can now file Form 941 (Q2-2026) returns with TaxZerone, the #1 IRS-authorized e-file provider, ensuring accurate reporting and timely compliance.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, today announced that the filing season for Form 941 (Q2-2026), Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, is officially open. U.S. employers, businesses, payroll service providers, reporting agents, and tax professionals can now prepare and submit their second-quarter payroll tax returns ahead of the July 31, 2026, IRS filing deadline.Form 941 is used by employers to report federal income taxes, Social Security tax, and Medicare tax withheld from employee paychecks, along with the employer's portion of Social Security and Medicare tax, for the quarter covering April, May, and June 2026. Timely and accurate filing is essential, as the IRS imposes penalties for late or incorrect submissions.File Form 941 (Q2-2026) EarlyThe Form 941 filing season for the second quarter of 2026 is now underway, and employers are encouraged to file well before the deadline. Filing early gives businesses additional time to review payroll records, correct reporting errors, reconcile tax deposits, and receive IRS acknowledgment without last-minute pressure.TaxZerone simplifies the entire filing process. Whether you need to report payroll taxes or submit a zero return, our secure e-filing platform helps you complete and file your return in just a few minutes.Employers with no wages or tax liability for the quarter can easily select the "No Taxes to Report" option and file a zero Form 941 return.Who Must File Form 941?If you pay wages that are subject to federal income tax withholding or Social Security and Medicare taxes, you are generally required to file Form 941, Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, each quarter to report your payroll tax obligations.You must file Form 941 to report:✅ Wages paid to employees✅ Employee tips reported to the employer✅ Federal income tax withheld from employee wages✅ Both the employer and employee portions of Social Security and Medicare taxes✅ Additional Medicare Tax withheld from employees✅ Quarterly adjustments for Social Security and Medicare taxes due to fractions of cents, sick pay, tips, and group-term life insurance✅ Qualified small business payroll tax credits for increasing research activitiesComprehensive Support for Employment Tax FilingsTaxZerone supports a wide range of employment tax filing needs, including:✅ Form 941 – Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return✅ Form 941-SP – Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return (Spanish) Form 941 Schedule R – Allocation Schedule for Aggregate Form 941 Filers✅ Form 941-X – Adjusted Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return or Claim for RefundThe platform is designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes, from small employers and startups to large organizations, payroll service providers, reporting agents, and tax professionals managing multiple client accounts.File Form 941 Smarter with Advanced E-Filing Features✅ Bulk Data Upload: Upload multiple records at once to save time for CPAs, payroll providers, and multi-entity businesses.✅ Multi-Return Filing: File multiple Form 941 returns in one go to streamline high-volume operations.✅ Automatic Tax Calculations: Taxes are calculated in real time as you enter data, eliminating manual errors.✅ Flexible Payment Methods: Pay using EFW, EFTPS, credit/debit card, or check based on your preference.✅ FREE 94X Online Signature PIN: Instantly sign your Form 941 using a secure PIN at no extra cost.✅ Schedule B & Form 8974 Integration: Easily report liabilities and claim R&D credits with built-in support.✅ 941 Schedule R Support: Allocate totals across multiple clients with ease for reporting agents.✅ Multiple E-Sign Options: Sign using Form 8453-EMP or an online PIN for added flexibility.Affordable and Transparent Pricing TaxZerone is a trusted solution for U.S. employers looking for a fast, reliable, and affordable way to file payroll tax returns. With transparent pricing starting at just $6.99 per Form 941 return, businesses can stay compliant with IRS requirements without exceeding their budget.Filed a Return with Errors? Form 941-X Makes Corrections EasyMistakes happen — a miscalculated tax liability, an incorrect employee count, or a missed adjustment can all lead to the need for a correction. TaxZerone also supports Form 941-X, Adjusted Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return or Claim for Refund, allowing employers to correct previously filed 941 returns quickly and accurately.Whether an employer needs to fix an underreported or overreported tax amount, claim a refund, or make an adjustment for a prior quarter, TaxZerone's guided Form 941-X filing process walks users through each correction step, helping ensure the amended return is filed correctly the first time.Expert Support Every Step of the WayNeed help with your 941 filing? TaxZerone’s experienced support team is here to assist with both technical questions and filing guidance, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience. Get reliable support in English and Spanish whenever you need it.⭐ Live chat⭐ Email support⭐ Phone assistanceYour One-Stop Platform for Federal Tax FilingBeyond Form 941, TaxZerone supports a comprehensive range of IRS filings, enabling businesses to manage all compliance needs in one place:☑️ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 941-SP, Schedule R, and related 94X forms☑️ Business Tax Forms: Form 1120-S, Form 100S, Form 1065, Form 565☑️ Extension Requests: Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, 8809, and 15397☑️ Information Returns: 1099s, 1098s, W-2 forms, ACA forms (1095 & 1094), 5498 series, and more☑️ Nonprofit Returns: Complete 990 series, Form 5227, and CA Form 199☑️ Excise Tax Filings: Form 2290 (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) and Form 8849☑️ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI reports"Our mission is to make quarterly tax filing easier, and more efficient for employers," said a TaxZerone spokesperson. "With Form 941 (Q2-2026) filing now open, businesses can file early, avoid last-minute complications, and meet their IRS obligations with confidence."About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers electronic filing solutions for businesses, nonprofits, tax professionals, and payroll providers. The platform supports a wide range of federal and state filings, including employment tax forms, information returns, extensions, nonprofit filings, excise tax forms, and business tax forms.Built with a focus on accuracy, automation, and secure technology, TaxZerone simplifies compliance and helps organizations meet their filing obligations efficiently and with confidence.Get Started TodayEmployers and tax professionals can begin preparing their Q2-2026 Form 941 filing now at www.taxzerone.com

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