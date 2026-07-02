ScionxBio is launched from Eleven Therapeutics, appoints Dr. Adi Gilboa-Geffen as CEO

Following a strategic horizontal split, ScionxBio focuses its xRNA modality on long-acting cardio-metabolic therapeutics under CEO Dr. Adi Gilboa-Geffen.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScionxBio, a preclinical-stage RNA therapeutics company, today announces its emergence from stealth, after completing a strategic horizontal split by Eleven Therapeutics. ScionxBio will advance a groundbreaking xRNA modality, a next-generation mRNA therapeutic, and its cardio-metabolic asset pipeline. Dr. Adi Gilboa-Geffen, Eleven’s former CTO, has been appointed as ScionxBio’s Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Yaniv Erlich, co-founder and former CEO of Eleven Therapeutics, joins ScionxBio as Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shaul Ilan, co-founder of Eleven Therapeutics, joins ScionxBio as Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Board Member.

ScionxBio is the continuation of Eleven Therapeutics’ xRNA mission: an asset-focused company with a validated platform, a defined pipeline, and a single focus - developing long-acting xRNA therapeutics for cardio-metabolic disease.

ScionxBio’s xRNA platform is built on the company’s proprietary TERÅ® technology, which uses combinatorial chemistry and deep-learning architectures to engineer RNA molecules with significantly enhanced structural stability and resistance to enzymatic degradation. ScionxBio is applying xRNA to cardio-metabolic disease, where long-acting, consistent protein expression has direct implications for patient burden, treatment durability, and the immunogenic risk associated with repeat administration.

“I have spent my career building things that did not exist, always alongside great teams and great scientists. The years I spent at Eleven Therapeutics, leading the research together with Yaniv and the team, were no different. We asked whether we could engineer RNA to last. The proof is in the data: sustained in vivo protein expression lasting weeks, not days, from a single xRNA administration. Today, we have a proven modality, validated data, and a pipeline ready to move. The science phase is behind us. What comes next is building medicines.

“Patients with chronic metabolic disease face a lifetime of frequent dosing - and with it, accumulated immunogenic risk, side effects, and the exposure peaks and troughs that come from repeat administration. Long-acting xRNA addresses all of that. Sustained expression. Significantly reduced immunogenic burden. A different class of medicine.”

- Dr. Adi Gilboa-Geffen, PhD, CEO and Board Member, ScionxBio

“The launch of ScionxBio is a dream come true. For several years, we investigated the potential of chemically modified mRNA molecules to break new ground in genetic medicine. Now, after establishing the platform, the CMC processes, and our first assets, ScionxBio is moving full steam ahead to change patients’ lives. I am particularly thrilled that Dr. Gilboa-Geffen was selected to take the CEO position. Having built the TERÅ® platform alongside Adi over the past three years, I have seen firsthand her scientific rigor, her vision, and her ability to lead. I have full confidence that she is the right person to take xRNA into the clinic - and I could not be more excited about what lies ahead for ScionxBio.”

- Dr. Yaniv Erlich, PhD, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, ScionxBio

“Building Eleven Therapeutics was always about creating the conditions for great science to become great medicine. Those conditions are now set, and ScionxBio is the natural next step to secure success in that journey. To fulfill the promise of the xRNA modality, we must place patients at the center of everything we do, and that is exactly what this evolution is about. None of this would have been possible without Yaniv’s exceptional leadership. His vision, integrity, and scientific conviction laid the foundation upon which ScionxBio now stands. I am deeply proud to support Adi and the board as we take this next, defining chapter forward.”

- Shaul Ilan, Co-Founder, COO and Board Member, ScionxBio

ABOUT SCIONXBIO

ScionxBio, formerly Eleven Therapeutics, is a Cambridge-based preclinical biotechnology company developing long-acting, programmable xRNA therapeutics for cardio-metabolic disease. The company’s TERÅ® platform applies combinatorial chemistry and deep learning to engineer RNA molecules with exceptional stability and sustained protein expression, enabling infrequent dosing and consistent therapeutic effect. ScionxBio emerged from stealth, having operated independently since January 2026 following the completion of a horizontal split by Eleven Therapeutics, with a focused mission to develop next-generation xRNA therapeutics for cardio-metabolic disease.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT

Dr. Adi Gilboa-Geffen, CEO - ScionxBio

press@scionxbio.com | www.scionxbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially.

Written to Endure

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.