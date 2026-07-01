Queen Anne's County Announces Semiquincentennial Flag Project at the Bay Bridge

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, Queen Anne's County is proud to announce plans for a landmark patriotic project that will honor the nation's history and Maryland's significant role in the founding of the United States.

In partnership with the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and other community partners, Queen Anne's County is supporting the installation of a 100-foot flagpole displaying a 30-by-50-foot American flag near the eastern shore approach to the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge.

The project is intended to serve as a visible tribute to the nation's semiquincentennial and a lasting symbol of patriotism for residents and visitors traveling across the Chesapeake Bay. Positioned at one of Maryland's most recognizable gateways, the flag will celebrate both the nation's 250th anniversary and Maryland's enduring contributions to American history.

"The Semiquincentennial gives us an opportunity to celebrate not only our nation's history, but also the communities, veterans, and civic organizations that continue to uphold the values that have shaped America for 250 years," said Queen Anne's County Commission President Jim Moran. "This project represents a collaborative effort between local, state, and community partners and will serve as a visible reminder of the pride we have in our country and the first thing visitors see when they enter the Eastern Shore."

“We really need to give credit to Commander Ken ‘Radar’ Huddleston and the American Legion for making this project a reality,” said County Commissioner Patrick McLaughlin. “This beautiful, 100-year generational patriotic flag will fly on special occasions, welcoming visitors to Queen Anne’s County, the gateway to the Eastern Shore. It started with a simple conversation at a QAHS football game when we spoke about my son Jacob’s idea to place a flag there. Commander Ken took that idea and ran with it through the American Legion, and then President Jim Moran, our fellow Commissioners Chris Corchiarino, Phil Dumenil, Jack Wilson, County Administrator Todd Mohn, MDTA, Delegate Steve Arentz, and many others helped move the project forward. This is a great example of how teamwork, community partnerships, and shared vision can inspire both a county and a state. Thanks to the dedication of so many people, this vision is becoming a reality and will be something residents and visitors can be proud of for generations to come.”

"From the beginning, this project was made possible through strong collaboration between state and local partners. I was pleased to help coordinate with the Maryland Transportation Authority and support the efforts of Queen Anne's County and our veteran organizations to move this project forward. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, this flag will proudly welcome residents and visitors to Maryland's Eastern Shore, said Delegate Steve Arentz"

Maryland played a critical role in the founding of the United States. As the final state to ratify the Articles of Confederation and one of the original states to ratify the U.S. Constitution, Maryland's history is deeply intertwined with the nation's journey toward independence and self-government. The state also earned its nickname, the "Old Line State," through the courage and sacrifice of Maryland soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

The Bay Bridge flag project is one of several initiatives throughout Queen Anne's County in recognition of the nation's 250th anniversary. Additional events, programs, and commemorative activities will be announced as planning continues.

More information about this Semiquincentennial celebration will be shared as the project nears completion.

Residents are encouraged to follow @QACGOV and @VisitQueenAnnes on social media for additional MD250 event announcements. A full calendar of events, can be found at: https://visitqueenannes.com/md250/ and

https://visitqueenannes.com/events/