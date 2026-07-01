€40 million industrial investment scales Portugal’s circular polymer manufacturing capacity

Manuel Matos Gil - IMG Group President

The Everbio Innovation Hub strengthens its industrial capabilities through a €40 million investment,supported by incentives under COMPETE 2030

We are proving - across polymers, packaging, recycling and renewable energy - that circular materials at industrial scale are no longer a future ambition; they are today’s reality.” — Manuel Matos Gil

PORTALEGRE, PORTUGAL, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Everbio Innovation Hub strengthens its industrial capabilities through a €40 million investment, supported by incentives under the COMPETE 2030 Productive Innovation scheme and recognised by the State as of special interest to the national economyEverbio S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evertis Ibérica and the project entity for Evertis’s circular polymer activities at Portalegre, today announced Project Everbio - a €40 million industrial investment to expand the Everbio Innovation Hub in Portalegre with new circular polymer manufacturing capabilities. The project is supported by an €11.8 million non-refundable financial incentive and a €3.9 million fiscal incentive contracted through AICEP under the COMPETE 2030 Productive Innovation scheme. The Portuguese State has recognised the project as of special interest to the national economy.The project adds industrial capacity for the next generation of recycled and bio-based polymer materials and technologies, bridging the gap between laboratory-validated innovation and full industrial production. The investment expands manufacturing capabilities across PET-based packaging films, advanced multilayer recycling, and specialty copolyester resins, scaling up technologies already developed within the Everbio Innovation Hub - most notably the industrially proven perPETuitydelamination process.“For nearly seventy years, this Group has built its industrial capabilities on a strong belief - that materials should serve people and the planet across generations. Project Everbio takes that belief into industrial reality at scale,” said Manuel Matos Gil, President of IMG Group. “We are proving - across polymers, packaging, recycling and renewable energy - that circular materials at industrial scale are no longer a future ambition; they are today’s reality.”The investment will substantially expand the Group’s capacity to convert complex waste streams into high-value circular raw materials, enabling brand owners and packaging converters across the European Union to meet PPWR recyclability and recycled-content targets without compromising product performance.The project sits within the Everbio Innovation Hub, IMG Group’s global platform for developing and scaling the next generation of recycled and bio-based polymer materials and technologies. The Everbio Innovation Hub brings together capabilities across four Group companies - Evertis (PET-based packaging films), Renascis (pre-existing PET recycling operations at Portalegre), Selenis (specialty copolyester resins) and Renewis (renewable energy) - and houses the Group’s R&D programme on circular polymer innovation, including the industrially proven perPETuitydelamination technology.About EvertisEvertis is the global PET-based packaging films business of IMG Group, serving food, consumer goods and healthcare markets. Headquartered in Portugal with manufacturing across Portugal, Italy, Brazil and Mexico, Evertis develops and produces circular polymer solutions - including PCR-incorporated thermoforming films and the Evercarehealthcare brand. Evertis Ibérica is the parent of Everbio S.A., the project entity for Project Everbio.About Everbio S.A.Everbio S.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Evertis Ibérica, established in 2024 as the project entity for Evertis’s circular polymer activities at Portalegre. It is the legal beneficiary of the COMPETE 2030 Productive Innovation incentives supporting Project Everbio.About IMG GroupIMG Group is a global industrial group operating in advanced polymer materials and packaging solutions since 1959, with a strong focus on circular innovation, sustainability, and long-term industrial growth. The Group operates through Evertis (PET-based packaging films), Selenis (specialty copolyester resins), Renascis (pre-existing PET recycling operations at Portalegre) and Renewis (renewable energy), with the Everbio Innovation Hub as its global platform for circular polymer innovation.About the Everbio Innovation HubThe Everbio Innovation Hub is IMG Group’s global platform for developing and scaling the next generation of recycled and bio-based polymer materials and technologies. Established in 2024 to unify R&D activities previously dispersed across Evertis, Selenis and Renascis, the Everbio Innovation Hub is located at the Group’s industrial site in Portalegre, Portugal, and brings together capabilities across Evertis, Renascis, Selenis and Renewis to develop, scale and industrialise circular polymer innovation.About AICEPAICEP (Agência para o Investimento e Comércio Externo de Portugal) is the Portuguese trade and investment agency, supporting business competitiveness through structured investment programmes including the Productive Innovation scheme.

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