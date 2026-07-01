The New Money Counter: AccuBANKER AB7100 ValuePro With 7-point Advanced Counterfeit Detection

AB7100 ValuePro is equipped with seven integrated counterfeit detection methods, and it pairs with an optional external thermal printer to generate instant physical audit trails for daily merchant reconciliations. AccuBANKER AB7100 ValuePro is a mixed bill value counter that features a high-resolution color touchscreen interface engineered for retail cash verification. Designed for compact checkout stations and high-volume cash lanes, the AB7100 ValuePro processes mixed denominations at speeds up to 1,500 bills per minute while running structural security checks.

A high-speed mixed-bill value counter that combines seven built-in counterfeit detection methods with speeds up to 1,500 bills per minute, starting at $799.99.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuBANKER, the Miami-based cash-handling equipment company marking its 45th year in business, announced the launch of the AB7100 ValuePro, a high-speed mixed-bill value counter that pairs mixed-denomination value counting with seven built-in counterfeit detection methods. The release comes as new federal data confirms that cash remains a fixture of American commerce and counterfeit currency continues to circulate.

According to the Federal Reserve's 2026 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice, released in May 2026 and based on consumer behavior tracked in October 2025, cash was used for roughly one in seven payments and remained the third-most-used payment method for the sixth consecutive year. The survey found that 76 percent of consumers carried cash, and that more than 90 percent intend to keep using it. For retailers, restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies, casinos, dispensaries, and other businesses that accept physical currency, those payments represent real daily cash volume that must be counted, verified, and reconciled accurately.

The fraud side of that equation has not eased. The U.S. Secret Service reports that the $20 bill remains the most commonly counterfeited denomination and that altered-design notes accounted for 10.4 percent of counterfeit bills passed in the United States in 2025. In one 2025 case near the Florida state line, authorities recovered the equivalent of $5.94 million in counterfeit $100 bills concealed in a tractor trailer. The agency has also cautioned that counterfeit activity tends to increase during high-volume cash periods such as the holiday season, when many businesses can least afford disruptions at the register.

Because counterfeit notes are confiscated by authorities and are not reimbursed, a business that unknowingly accepts a fake absorbs the entire loss. Across hundreds of daily cash transactions, even a small number of counterfeit bills can become a measurable operating expense, making counterfeit detection an increasingly important part of day-to-day cash management.

Industry analysts see the same forces reshaping demand for cash equipment. Mordor Intelligence projects that intelligent counters, which combine counting with built-in counterfeit detection and serial-number capture, will grow faster than the overall currency-counting machine market and account for more than half of its value by 2030.

The AB7100 ValuePro is a mixed-bill value counter that does more than tally a stack of bills. It counts, organizes, and calculates the total value of mixed denominations in a single pass while capturing serial numbers across its programmed currencies for an added layer of cash-management control. It includes seven counterfeit and security detection methods, including ultraviolet, magnetic, infrared, image, and dimension-based verification, and supports denomination recognition for both U.S. dollars and euros.

Built for businesses that process steady cash flow, the unit counts up to 1,500 bills per minute through a front-loading roller-friction feed system with a 400-bill hopper and three operating modes for counting, mixed-denomination counting, and sorting. It includes an external auxiliary display so staff and customers can both view the count, operates at less than 90 decibels, and is compatible with an optional thermal printer for receipts and shift reports. By automating counting, verification, and denomination recognition in a single pass, the AB7100 ValuePro helps reduce manual recounts while shortening end-of-day cash reconciliation. It is designed for businesses that handle cash in volume but do not have a bank's back office, including retailers, restaurants, bars, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, movie theaters, houses of worship, and similar cash-intensive operations.

The AB7100 ValuePro represents the next generation of one of AccuBANKER's most popular value counters, adding two additional counterfeit detection methods and faster processing speeds than its predecessor.

"Businesses are still moving real volumes of cash every day, and the cost of one bad bill or one miscount lands straight on the bottom line," said Matthew Peon, CEO of AccuBANKER. "We built the AB7100 ValuePro so a restaurant owner or a retail manager gets the same detection and accuracy a bank relies on, without paying a bank-sized price."

"For 45 years we have focused on one thing: helping people handle cash with confidence," Peon added. "Counterfeit detection is not a premium add-on in our machines. It is built in because protecting a business from fraud should be standard equipment."

The AB7100 ValuePro is available now at AccuBANKER.com for $799.99, with an optional printer bundle. The unit ships in both 110-volt U.S. and 220-volt European configurations and is backed by AccuBANKER's three-year limited warranty and bilingual English and Spanish customer support.



About AccuBANKER

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, AccuBANKER designs and engineers cash-handling equipment for businesses of every size, including bill counters, value counters, counterfeit detectors, coin counters, and money scales. For 45 years, the company has helped retailers, banks, credit unions, restaurants, and other cash-intensive businesses count, verify, and manage cash with confidence through dependable equipment, responsive bilingual customer support, and an industry-leading three-year warranty.

Products are available at AccuBANKER.com and include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

AccuBANKER's AB7100 ValuePro is a high-speed, mixed-bill value counter with 7-point counterfeit detection built into every count.

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