Men's Health Month, June 2026, Unites Communities to Improve the Health of Men and Boys

Men's Health Month Digital Media Toolkit, 2026 Free Resource for Awareness & Prevention Men's Health Proclamation for 2026 International Men's Health Week (IMHW) 2026 - June 15–21, 2026: Uplifting Fatherhood

170 proclamations, bipartisan leadership on Capitol Hill, partners, community fundraising, & educational outreach marked another successful Men's Health Month!

Men's Health Month succeeds because of the people and organizations that choose to make men's health a priority.” — Jennifer Thompson, VP at MHN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men's Health Network (MHN) is proud to celebrate another successful nationwide Men's Health Month (MHM) and International Men’s Health Week (IMHW), which is the week leading up to Father’s day in America, and which brought together healthcare providers, hospitals, employers, nonprofits, educators, elected officials, volunteers, and community leaders to encourage men and boys to prioritize their health and get their health checks.Throughout June 2026, organizations across the country promoted preventive care, encouraged routine screenings, hosted health fairs and educational events, shared evidence-based resources, and reminded men that taking care of their health helps families, workplaces, and communities.This year's theme, "Partners in Care: Advancing Men's Health Through Connection, Education, & Advocacy Across the Lifespan — for Better Lifespans," recognized that improving men's health is a shared responsibility through collaboration among healthcare professionals, policymakers, families, researchers, and community organizations; everyone must stand up and advocate for health and improved health outcomes."Men's Health Month succeeds because of the people and organizations that choose to make men's health a priority," said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President of Operations and Communications at MHN. "Whether it was hosting an event, issuing a proclamation, sharing educational resources, supporting public policy, fundraising, or simply encouraging someone to schedule a checkup, every effort helped move men's health forward. We are grateful to everyone who joined us throughout June."National Recognition for Men's Health MonthSupport for MHM continued at every level of government.This year, 170 official Men's Health Month and Men's Health Week proclamations were issued across the United States, including a Presidential Message recognizing Men's Health Week, gubernatorial proclamations, and recognition from state legislatures, counties, cities, and municipalities.These proclamations help raise awareness of the importance of prevention, early detection, healthy lifestyles, and routine healthcare while encouraging communities to recognize men's health as a public health priority.The complete collection of proclamations is available at https://menshealthmonth.org/week/proclamation Men's Health on Capitol HillMen's Health Month also brought national attention to men's health policy.The 2026 Congressional Men's Health Event and Congressional Men's Health Caucus Panel Discussion welcomed Members of Congress, healthcare leaders, researchers, advocates, and public health professionals to discuss prevention, education, research, and opportunities to improve health outcomes for men and boys.The event featured remarks from Congressman Rich McCormick, Congressman Troy Carter, Congressman Ted Lieu, and Congressman Rob Menendez, followed by panel discussions focused on advancing men's health through collaboration and evidence-based public policy.The conversation also continued around H.R. 7602, the State of Men's Health Act, legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to study the state of men's health in America and establish an Office of Men's Health. During Men's Health Month, the legislation continued to receive support from organizations including the American Medical Association (AMA), American Urological Association (AUA), ZERO Prostate Cancer, and additional clinical and advocacy organizations.Partners Across the CountryMen's Health Month is made possible through the work of organizations that dedicate their time and expertise to improving the health and well-being of men and boys.Throughout June, hospitals, employers, universities, nonprofit organizations, public health agencies, professional associations, and community organizations hosted health fairs, educational events, workplace wellness activities, webinars, screenings, and awareness campaigns.MHN also worked alongside partners including the American Sleep Apnea Association's Apnea Partners (ASAP) to expand education around sleep apnea and men's health, while organizations such as the Caregiver Action Network and the American Dental Hygienists' Association helped share preventive health information with their communities.The organization also recognizes the continued leadership of its Advisory Board, whose members represent medicine, nursing, research, behavioral health, public health, patient advocacy, and health policy. Throughout the year, these experts provide guidance that strengthens MHN's educational programs, policy initiatives, and community outreach.MHN also thanks its volunteer Ambassadors, who represented men's health in communities across the country by participating in health fairs, community events, educational outreach, and local awareness efforts throughout Men's Health Month.Special recognition is extended to MHN's Advisory Board members Dr. Julian Gallegos and Dr. Matt Curry for their continued leadership in advancing men's health nursing and strengthening the clinical foundation supporting men's health care. Their work, alongside colleagues across the nursing profession, continues to improve education, professional standards, and care for men and boys.Communities Took ActionCommunities across the country found meaningful ways to support Men's Health Month.The Binghamton University Rugby Football Club, led by Fundraising Chair Elijah Brown, challenged approximately 20 to 25 players to collectively run 1,000 miles while raising funds and awareness throughout June. The campaign raised $1,230, with proceeds supporting both Men's Health Network's year-round education and advocacy efforts and the university's rugby program.In New Jersey, Shoreline Harley-Davidson partnered with Men's Health Network during its Father's Day Fuel & Flavor + Great American Ride celebration. The event combined family activities, local businesses, motorcycles, live entertainment, and a community fundraiser supporting men's health awareness.Throughout the month, MHN also continued expanding educational resources through initiatives such as My Cancer, My Plan, the Certified Men's Health Educator™ (CMHE) program, the Ambassador Program , webinars, podcasts, and new patient education materials developed in collaboration with healthcare and community partners.Reaching More People Through MediaMen's Health Month reached audiences well beyond individual events and communities.Throughout the campaign, Men's Health Network distributed national press releases recognizing the start of Men's Health Month, International Men's Health Week, and the continued momentum surrounding men's health initiatives. These announcements were distributed through national newswire services, indexed by major search engines and AI platforms, and shared through professional media databases used by journalists, healthcare organizations, and policymakers. They were also republished by hundreds of television stations, newspapers, online publications, and regional news outlets across the United States and internationally.Social media also played an important role throughout June, with partner organizations, healthcare professionals, Ambassadors, Advisory Board members, employers, and community leaders sharing Men's Health Month resources and encouraging preventive care through their own networks.Looking AheadWhile Men's Health Month is observed each June, improving the health and well-being of men and boys remains a year-round effort.Men's Health Network will continue working alongside healthcare organizations, policymakers, researchers, employers, community leaders, and volunteers to expand educational resources, strengthen public-private partnerships, support evidence-based policy, and encourage more men to seek preventive care and make informed decisions about their health.

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