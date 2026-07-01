The Kinne Group Joins SERHANT. as One of the Founding Teams to Launch SERHANT. Texas

Houston's most-reviewed real estate team, now with SERHANT.'s national media reach, in-house studio, and proprietary AI platform.

Steven and his team have spent two decades earning Houston's trust, and that reputation speaks for itself.” — Susana Sarvis, managing director and broker of record of SERHANT. Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kinne Group (TKG), Houston's most-reviewed residential real estate team, has joined SERHANT. as one of the founding teams to launch SERHANT. Texas, the Texas arm of the technology- and media-driven brokerage founded by Ryan Serhant. The move pairs TKG's two decades of Houston market expertise with SERHANT.'s national content distribution, in-house production studio, and proprietary AI platform.Led by founder Steven Kinne, The Kinne Group has bought and sold more than 3,000 Houston homes since 2004, with over $450 million in lifetime closed sales and more than 2,000 verified five-star reviews across Google and HAR. The team serves buyers and sellers from Houston's Inner Loop, including The Heights, Montrose, and West University, through the master-planned suburbs of Katy, Fulshear, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands.“The way people buy and sell homes has changed, and it now runs on media, technology, and reach,” said Steven Kinne, founder of The Kinne Group. “SERHANT. was built for that reality. Joining gives our agents better tools and gives our clients incredible exposure that simply was not possible before. We are truly grateful for this opportunity, and we cannot wait to get to work.”A central draw is S.MPLE, SERHANT.'s proprietary, award-winning AI workflow platform, which automates administrative tasks such as comparative market analyses, listing presentations, newsletters, and client follow-ups so agents can spend more time with clients. TKG will also tap SERHANT. Studios for content production and ID Lab for branding support.SERHANT. Texas launched simultaneously across Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, marking the firm's 17th state. The Texas operation is led by managing director and broker of record Susana Sarvis, a Houston native with more than 17 years in the industry.“The Kinne Group is exactly the kind of team we built SERHANT. Texas for,” said Susana Sarvis, managing director and broker of record of SERHANT. Texas. “Steven and his team have spent two decades earning Houston's trust, and that reputation speaks for itself. We are thrilled to welcome them as one of our founding teams and to give them the platform, technology, and reach to grow even further.”The Kinne Group will continue to operate under its own name and leadership, with the same agents and operations team serving existing and future clients across the greater Houston area.About The Kinne GroupThe Kinne Group is a Houston-based residential real estate team led by founder and lead agent Steven Kinne, who has sold Houston real estate for more than 20 years. With over 3,000 transactions and more than $450 million in closed sales, the team serves buyers and sellers across Houston's Inner Loop and surrounding suburbs, including the Heights, Montrose, West University, Katy, Fulshear, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands. Learn more at thekinnegroup.com.

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