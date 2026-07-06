Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Agents Top 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings

The company had the top three small teams, the #1 individual agent, four of the top five, 16 of the Top 50, and 26 of the Top 125 individual agents by volume.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RealTrends has released its 2026 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals rankings, highlighting top-performing agents and teams across the country. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to once again be among Maine’s most strongly represented brokerages, with leading positions across both individual and team categories.The firm’s results include the top three small teams in Maine, the #1 individual agent statewide, four of the top five, 16 of the Top 50, and 26 of the Top 125 individual agents by volume.“We are proud to see the collective strength of our agents reflected in these rankings,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “This recognition speaks to our exceptional performance across Maine and the shared commitment our agents bring to delivering exceptional results for their clients.”Small Teams by VolumeLegacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty also achieved the top three small team rankings in Maine, represented by Heather Shields, Linda MacDonald Associates, and the FULLERS. In addition, Randy Miller and Charlie Richardson were recognized among Maine’s top small teams, earning the #26 statewide ranking.Individuals by VolumeIn the 2026 Individuals by Volume category, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty agents earned the #1 ranking in Maine and represented 5 of the Top 10, 16 of the Top 50, 24 of the Top 100, and 26 of the Top 125 individual agents statewide.At Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, we take pride in delivering exceptional results with integrity, expertise, and care. These rankings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our agents, and we remain committed to setting the standard for excellence in Maine real estate.Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 and info@legacysir.com. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine’s leading luxury and lifestyle property company with six offices and more than 100 agents serving Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, and mountain communities.Offices Located at:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101 // 207.780.8900 (Greater Portland Maine Real Estate)150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043 // 207.967.0934 (Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire Real Estate)141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 // 207.729.2820 (Mid Coast Maine Real Estate)170 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 // 207.563.2775 (Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions Real Estate)46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843 // 207.230.1003 (Rockland, Camden, and North to Mount Desert Real Estate)6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 // 207.780.8900 (Mount Desert, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County)

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