Marine Corps Introduces New Modular Underwater Egress Trainer at MCB Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — The Marine Corps is modernizing its amphibious and ground vehicle operations training with the introduction of the Modular Underwater Egress Trainer (MUET). This new system is designed to better prepare Marines for real-world emergency scenarios.

Developed in coordination with Marine Corps stakeholders, the MUET provides a more realistic and adaptable approach to underwater escape training for Amphibious Combat Vehicle and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle occupants.

“The Modular Underwater Egress Trainer was designed in conjunction with the Marine Corps to address the needs of both ACV and JLTV occupants,” said Maria Hanna, president and CEO of Survival Systems USA. “It replicates the interior of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle as closely as possible, from seat movement to hatch operation, giving Marines a realistic training environment.”

Unlike previous systems, the MUET introduces a higher level of fidelity. “Everyone says ‘train as you fight,’ but it’s difficult to achieve, especially in underwater egress training,” Hanna stated. “This system brings that concept much closer to reality.”

“It introduces the actual challenges Marines will face, including moving seatbacks, confined spaces, and the specific hatch configurations of the vehicle,” Hanna explained. “For amphibious operations, it also allows for full rollover scenarios, forcing Marines to react the way they would in a real surf-zone environment.”

The system also reflects a broader shift in how the Marine Corps approaches training modernization, by emphasizing realism, adaptability, and survivability.

According to Hanna, previous training systems, such as the Modular Amphibious Egress Trainer and Submerged Vehicle Egress Trainer, were developed in response to operational incidents and evolving requirements. While effective, earlier systems lacked the level of realism now achievable with modern technology.

“The MUET represents the next step, combining speed of delivery with a much higher level of realism and accuracy,” Hanna said.

The MUET’s modular design is a major operational advantage, allowing instructors to transition the system from an ACV to a JLTV configuration in just 30 minutes simply by swapping interchangeable seats and hatches.

While the overall training schedule for Marines at MCB Camp Lejeune will remain largely unchanged – pushing roughly 240 personnel through 10 classes each week – the intensity of the experience has fundamentally changed. Instructors can now run full rollover scenarios that mirror violent surf-zone mishaps.

“We put them through worst-case scenarios in the pool so they’re prepared for what they could face in real life,” said Christopher Deemer, site lead for underwater egress training at MCB Camp Lejeune.

The first MUET was delivered to Camp Del Mar, Camp Pendleton, California, in 2025, with additional systems being fielded here at MCB Camp Lejeune and in Okinawa, Japan. Future deliveries are planned for Hawaii and Guam.

As the Marine Corps continues to evolve its training capabilities, leaders emphasize the importance of investing in systems that enhance survivability and readiness.

The MUET represents the Marine Corps’ commitment to providing Marines the tools and training necessary to respond effectively in high-risk environments where seconds can mean the difference between life and death.