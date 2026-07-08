APCO President, Courtney Hoffman Honored as a 2026 Woman in Retail

Auto Remarketing Recognizes Hoffman for Her Leadership and Career in the Automotive Industry

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings , LLC (APCO), a leading provider of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, today announced that President, Courtney Hoffman, has been named a 2026 Woman in Retail honoree by Auto Remarketing magazine. The accolade recognizes women who have made a meaningful impact in the automotive industry through leadership, innovation, and service.Hoffman’s connection to the automotive industry runs deep. Her grandmother was one of the first female auto dealers in Florida, and her family has been active in the business for decades. That early exposure gave her a front-row view of the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that define the retail automotive business, and it shaped the career she has built over more than 30 years. “My father dedicated his career to a car dealership, my grandmother was a trailblazing female car dealer, my husband serves as the COO of a large privately owned dealership, and my brother has been my business partner for over three decades,” Hoffman said. “Our family’s passion for the automotive industry is unparalleled.”Hoffman began her career in the industry at 17, working under the mentorship of her brother, Tony Wanderon, Chairman and CEO of APCO. Over the decades that followed, she built expertise across operations, claims, sales, and mergers and acquisitions. Among the career milestones she is most proud of is helping lead and execute more than 40 acquisitions across the automotive and F&I industry. “M&A is about much more than closing deals,” Hoffman said. “It’s about bringing together people, cultures, and businesses in a way that creates long-term value and growth opportunities for everyone involved.”“Courtney brings a rare combination of industry knowledge, strategic thinking, and genuine care for the people she works with,” said Wanderon. “Her ability to build relationships and drive results across every part of our business is a direct reflection of the work ethic and leadership she has demonstrated throughout her career. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized in this way.”In addition to her work in M&A and revenue leadership, Hoffman is closely watching how dealers are using technology and data to address consumer affordability in the used-car market. She points to AI-driven pricing tools, smarter inventory management, and the growing demand for certified and value-added ownership experiences as areas where forward-thinking dealers are separating themselves from the competition. “Dealers who can combine technology with a strong customer experience will be the ones who stand out,” she said.About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the automotive industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding customer needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading automotive industry organizations in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, MemberCare, and other brands along with private labels through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specializes in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. Under the APCO Holdings, LLC brands, they have protected over 28 million customers and paid over $4.5 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.

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