Agiloft Recognized as an American Innovation Leader for Transforming Enterprise Contract Management with AI

Agiloft is featured in the America 250 documentary series for helping organizations transform contracts into strategic business assets through AI-powered CLM.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary of independence on July 4, 2026 – the most significant national milestone in American history – Agiloft , the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been selected as one of the leading American companies embodying the spirit of innovation that has defined the nation since its founding. In alignment with this national initiative, Agiloft has been featured in the America 250 documentary series in partnership with USA TODAY for its use of AI to transform contracts at the core of American commerce into drivers of growth, resilience, and competitive advantage.From the Declaration of Independence to the Constitution, the nation’s founding documents established the model of trust and commerce grounded in written commitments that has driven the American economy for 250 years. Every business relationship, supply chain agreement, regulatory obligation, and customer commitment in the American enterprise is defined by a contract. Yet for most of that history, those contracts have been among the least visible assets an organization holds: stored, static, and inaccessible to the teams that need them most.Research by World Commerce & Contracting finds that poor contract management costs American enterprises an average of 9.2% of annual revenue, equating to billions of dollars lost each year to missed renewals, untracked obligations, and pricing inconsistencies that go unnoticed because the data is invisible and inaccessible. As the U.S. looks ahead to its next 250 years, the organizations that will lead American commerce are those finding smarter ways to manage the agreements that power it.Agiloft is helping power American commerce by transforming contracts from static documents into strategic business intelligence. Across healthcare, biotechnology, manufacturing, financial services, clean energy, and global supply chains, contracts underpin the partnerships and operations that drive innovation and economic growth. By enabling organizations to manage agreements with greater intelligence, speed, and transparency, Agiloft helps reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and accelerate decision-making.At the center of this impact is Agiloft’s data-first, AI-powered CLM platform, which connects agreement data across more than 1,000 business systems and embeds AI directly into workflows to surface hidden risks, improve efficiency, and reduce contract cycle times by up to 80%. Agiloft Astra™ , a free contracts AI platform for legal, procurement, finance, and sales teams, further transforms contract data into actionable intelligence, with no procurement process, while ensuring customer data is never used to train AI models.“As America marks 250 years, Lean Solutions Group is proud to support organizations that are looking ahead and building smarter, more resilient ways to work,” said Mike Carletta, VP of Global Solutions at Lean Solutions Group. “Our collaboration with Agiloft helps bring that future-focused mindset to life by combining advanced AI contract intelligence with the global talent and operational support companies need to move faster, reduce risk, and work with greater confidence. Together, we’re helping businesses simplify complex contracting processes, strengthen compliance, and create more scalable operating models. It’s a practical example of how the right technology and the right talent can help organizations modernize today while preparing for what’s next.”“America was founded on the written word, and contracts remain the foundation of how global commerce works,” said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. “Making them accessible, intelligent, and actionable is one of the most important things we can do for American business.”The White House’s Task Force 250 has called on American businesses to help ignite a spirit of innovation that will carry the nation forward for the next 250 years. Agiloft’s work in CLM – making the written commitments of American commerce more intelligent, more transparent, and more valuable – represents the historic milestone that encourages reflection on the nation’s past, appreciation for the contributions of all Americans, and optimism for the future ahead.“The next era of American enterprise will be defined by organizations that treat contracts as strategic assets,” said Jason Barnwell, Chief Product Officer at Agiloft. “Agiloft is building the technology that makes that possible for every business.”The company’s story is featured in the America 250 documentary series, which can be viewed on USA Today.About AgiloftAgiloft is a global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), helping businesses improve outcomes. Its no-code CLM platform with embedded AI centralizes, automates, and governs contracts from request through renewal, reducing review times and integrating with over 1,000 systems for real-time visibility. Astra, Agiloft’s contracts AI platform, unlocks post-signature data to drive better decisions across legal, procurement, sales, and finance teams. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft delivers strong performance with high implementation success and customer renewal rates, enabling organizations to create, control, and capture more value across industries today. Learn more at agiloft.com.

The Pursuit of Smarter Contracts

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