The University of Arizona Global Campus to Deliver Keynote at International Higher Education Conference

Bill Davis, assistant Global Campus professor and program chair Dr. Michelle Rosser-Majors, program chair and Global Campus professor

This collaboration reflects a focus on student-centered learning and a commitment to expanding access through innovation.” — Bill Davis, assistant Global Campus professor and program chair

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will expand its global academic engagement through participation in the 6th iHED International Conference , taking place Nov. 24–25, 2026, in Morocco and online.UAGC will be represented by Bill Davis , assistant Global Campus professor and program chair, who will deliver a featured keynote presentation focused on operations management, workforce-ready competencies, and the role higher education plays in preparing students to lead and innovate in complex organizations.The keynote will highlight the UAGC Bachelor of Arts in Operations Management and Analysis program and explore how competencies developed through the curriculum, including systems thinking, project and program management, quality management, leadership, decision-making, problem-solving, and operational effectiveness, can be applied across industries, higher education, and professional practice.A central theme of the presentation will be motivational leadership, the ability to communicate effectively, inspire others, and influence positive outcomes within organizations and communities.“Engaging in global conversations like iHED allows us to share our experience in online education while learning from international partners who are shaping the future of higher education,” said Davis. “This collaboration reflects a focus on student-centered learning and a commitment to expanding access through innovation. It also provides an opportunity to showcase how higher education can develop leaders who create meaningful impact within their organizations and communities.”Davis is also exploring a brief closing segment featuring Michelle Majors, program chair and Global Campus professor, focused on caring leadership and the importance of creating cultures of care that support student, employee, and organizational success.The iHED International Conference convenes academics, researchers, practitioners, and institutional leaders from around the world to explore emerging trends in higher education, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, innovation, and inclusive global learning.In addition to the keynote presentation, UAGC faculty members, researchers, and doctoral students are invited to contribute conference presentations, research sessions, and collaborative discussions. The conference also offers opportunities for participants to pursue publication in peer-reviewed journals and edited volumes aligned with conference themes.The engagement reflects a growing relationship between UAGC and the iHED academic network, with potential opportunities for future collaboration in research, academic programming, faculty scholarship, and international initiatives. Participation by UAGC also helps elevate awareness of the university among a global audience of higher education professionals, researchers, and prospective learners.“iHED is committed to building a global community of scholars and institutions working together to reimagine higher education,” said Aicha Adoui, chair of the iHED International Conference. “We’re pleased to collaborate with UAGC in advancing dialogue, research, and innovation across borders.”The 2026 conference will bring together participants from multiple countries and institutions, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and interdisciplinary collaboration across the Global North and Global South.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.