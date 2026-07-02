Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked in RISMedia’s 2026 Power Broker Report

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty ranked No. 278 nationally with more than $1.07 billion in closed sales during 2025.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty , Maine’s leading luxury property company, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has been recognized among the top brokerage firms in RISMedia’s 2026 Power Broker Report.Published annually by RISMedia through Real Estate Magazine, the Power Broker Report recognizes the top 1,000 real estate brokerage companies in the United States based on residential sales volume and transaction sides.In the 2026 report, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty ranked No. 278 nationally for residential sales volume representing more than $1.07 billion in closed sales during 2025. The company also continued its year-over-year growth in both national rankings and agent representation across its offices in Maine and New Hampshire.“This is a new record and milestone for our company. Our commitment to our clients is the key to our ongoing success.” says Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “I am so proud of our team of real estate agents who have continued to grow and excel each year. We have gained market share in our core business, despite challenging markets, which leads us to a very strong national position.”The RISMedia 2026 Power Broker Report and complete rankings can be accessed here. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 and info@legacysir.com. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine’s leading luxury and lifestyle property company with six offices and more than 100 agents serving Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, and mountain communities.Offices Located at:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101 // 207.780.8900 (Greater Portland Maine Real Estate)150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043 // 207.967.0934 (Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire Real Estate)141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 // 207.729.2820 (Mid Coast Maine Real Estate)170 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 // 207.563.2775 (Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions Real Estate)46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843 // 207.230.1003 (Rockland, Camden, and North to Mount Desert Real Estate)6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 // 207.780.8900 (Mount Desert, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County)

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