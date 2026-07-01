Commissioner Luke Farley Presents Pope Leo XIV with Hurricanes Championship Jersey and Order of the Tar Heel

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley presented His Holiness Pope Leo XIV with a custom Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup championship jersey commemorating the team’s historic title win, along with the Order of the Tar Heel — the highest honor awarded by the N.C. Commissioner of Labor.

The recognition highlighted Pope Leo XIV’s significance as the first American pope while also honoring his commitment to protecting workers around the world, including his advocacy that artificial intelligence should empower rather than replace workers.

“It was an honor to meet with Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City, where I had the privilege of presenting him with the Order of the Tar Heel as a symbol of North Carolina's gratitude for his lifelong example of service, faith, and leadership,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “North Carolina is proud to celebrate the Carolina Hurricanes for bringing the Stanley Cup home, and it was a special honor to present Pope Leo with a Hurricanes championship jersey commemorating this historic achievement.”

The custom jersey celebrates the Hurricanes’ championship season and reflects the pride of hockey fans across North Carolina.

Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC, said, “We were proud to bring the Stanley Cup home to Raleigh and are thrilled that Commissioner Farley had a chance to share a piece of North Carolina with Pope Leo by presenting him with a personalized Hurricanes jersey just a week after winning the Cup.”

This moment offered an opportunity to share a meaningful piece of North Carolina with Pope Leo XIV and to celebrate the values shared by all Order of the Tar Heel inductees.

Photo courtesy of NCDOL and Vatican Media.

Photo courtesy of NCDOL and Vatican Media.

Photo courtesy of NCDOL and Vatican Media.