Grand View Roofing & Exteriors Joins the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce

Grand View Roofing & Exteriors Plants Deeper Roots in the Bridgeton Community

We treat every customer as if they were our own family and each job as if it was our own home” — Larry Landwher

BRIDGETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand View Roofing & Exteriors, a locally owned roofing and home exteriors contractor serving South Jersey, has announced its membership in the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce. The move deepens the company's commitment to the businesses, families, and communities it protects across the region.With more than 20 years of industry experience, Grand View Roofing & Exteriors provides roofing, siding, window, and gutter services for both residential and commercial properties. The company's work spans new roof installation, roof repair roof replacement , roof inspection, and ventilation, along with exterior services including doors, skylights, fascia, soffit, flashing, and trim. Grand View also offers 24/7 emergency response for storm damage, roof tarping, and restoration.Joining the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce connects Grand View with a network of local business owners and community leaders throughout Cumberland County and the surrounding areas. Membership supports the Chamber's mission of strengthening the local economy and fostering relationships among the businesses that serve the community."We treat every customer as if they were our own family and each job as if it was our own home," said Larry Landwher, Owner of Grand View Roofing & Exteriors. Joining the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce reflects that same philosophy, extending the company's focus on trust, craftsmanship, and long-term relationships beyond individual projects and into the broader business community.Grand View Roofing & Exteriors backs its work with a lifetime workmanship warranty, manufacturer's warranties, and flexible financing options. The company is a New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor (NJ HIC #13VH10769000), a BBB Accredited Business, and was recognized as Best of Washington Township in both 2024 and 2025. Its service area covers Camden, Gloucester, Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Monmouth, Ocean, and Mercer counties in New Jersey, as well as parts of Pennsylvania and Delaware.The company is also active in giving back. In its most recent community initiative, Grand View launched its first Free Roof Giveaway, providing a deserving homeowner with a brand-new roof at no cost. The program will now continue as an annual effort, allowing the company to make a positive impact in the communities it serves year after year.Grand View Roofing & Exteriors joins a growing roster of Chamber members committed to service, quality, and community. As a member of the Bridgeton Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand View looks forward to collaborating with fellow businesses and continuing to serve homeowners throughout South Jersey.About Grand View Roofing & ExteriorsGrand View Roofing & Exteriors is a locally owned and operated roofing and home exteriors contractor based in Blackwood, New Jersey. Dedicated to delivering top-notch roofing, siding, and window services throughout South Jersey, the company focuses on quality craftsmanship, reliable protection, and building strong relationships with its clients. Trust the crew at Grand View.Contact InformationGrand View Roofing & Exteriors5471 NJ-42, Blackwood, NJ 08012Phone: (856) 305-9883Email: info@gvexteriors.comWebsite: www.gvexteriors.com

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