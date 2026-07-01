Vero Premier Properties Gen Blue Meeting Las Vegas Nev 2025 new office on A1A new office on the island The Volunteers at the Answer to Cancer Event

"On Vero Beach's Barrier Island, Home Sales Climbed 29% to 348 in 2026 as the Median Price Held Nearly Flat at $982,500"

At the midpoint of 2026, sales rose 29 percent to 348 closings and volume climbed to $535.9 million, while the median price barely moved. That is real health.” — Ben Bryk

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Closed transactions on the 32963 barrier island rose to 348 from 269 year over year while the median sale price moved less than one percent, according to a new market analysis from Vero Premier Properties, the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.*Closed home sales on Vero Beach's 32963 barrier island rose 29.4 percent in the first half of 2026, to 348 transactions from 269 a year earlier, according to a market analysis released today by Vero Premier Properties. Total dollar volume climbed 34.2 percent, to $535.9 million from $399.2 million. The median sale price, however, moved only marginally, from $990,000 to $982,500, a change of less than one percent.The figures, compiled from complete closed-sale records maintained by the Realtors Association of Indian River County MLS across the barrier island's four MLS areas, point to a market absorbing substantially more transaction volume without a corresponding rise in prices, a pattern the firm's principals describe as a sign of structural health rather than overheating.The island's two dominant property types moved at different speeds. The single-family home median rose 11.5 percent, to $1.5 million, while the condominium median held essentially flat at $660,000. Condominium transaction volume, however, increased nearly 41 percent, to 149 closings from 106, suggesting a rebound in buyer activity following several years of elevated insurance costs and association assessments tied to statewide condominium safety reforms enacted after the 2021 Surfside collapse.The largest gains occurred in the middle of the market. Closings between $500,000 and $2 million rose to 234 from 168, an increase of nearly 40 percent. At the top of the market, sales at $3 million and above increased to 40 from 27, and the island's highest closing of the half reached $17.75 million, nearly double the $9 million high recorded in the first half of 2025. Homes priced at $1 million or above accounted for just under half of all transactions and roughly 78 percent of total dollar volume in both years, a ratio the firm noted has remained essentially unchanged.By geography, the John's Island, Sea Oaks and Orchid Island corridor produced the largest share of activity, with closings rising to 159 from 125. Vero Beach's Central Beach and Riomar district posted the strongest median price growth, up 11.4 percent to $964,000, on sales that rose to 88 from 65."What stands out in this data is the discipline," said Ben Bryk, co-founding principal of Vero Premier Properties. "Transaction volume grew nearly thirty percent, and the median price moved less than one percent. For buyers relocating from the Northeast, that combination is rare. It means this market is absorbing real demand without repricing itself out from under the people arriving to buy into it.""I've watched this market through more cycles than I can count," said J. Vance Brinkerhoff, co-founding principal of Vero Premier Properties. "What the first half of 2026 shows is a market functioning the way a healthy market should: more transactions, disciplined pricing, and a luxury segment that continues to anchor roughly three-quarters of every dollar transacted. That is not speculation. That is structural health."Vero Premier Properties is the Signature Division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, specializing in Vero Beach's barrier island communities, including John's Island, Sea Oaks, Grand Harbor, Orchid Island and Windsor. Founded by principals Ben Bryk and J. Vance Brinkerhoff, the firm has closed more than $1.2 billion in career sales across more than 2,000 transactions. RealTrends Verified ranks the team among the top 1.5 percent of real estate agents nationally, and Apple News named the team to its list of the Top 10 Most Trusted Realtors in Florida for 2025. Vero Premier Properties holds the only International Luxury Alliance membership in Indian River County, connecting its listings to buyers across 60 global markets, and is the exclusive Cleveland Clinic Preferred Physician Realtors for Indian River County. The firm applies Aidentified, an AI-driven wealth-intelligence platform, to identify and match qualified buyers to every luxury listing it represents in Vero Beach, a practice the firm says, to its knowledge, no other local team currently employs; the firm attributes the technology in part to listings reaching contract at a pace roughly 40 percent faster than the broader market. Co-founding principal J. Vance Brinkerhoff is a past president of both the Realtors Association of Indian River County and the Vero Beach Exchange Club, bringing more than three decades of civic leadership to the firm's local market analysis.The complete year-over-year market report, including area-by-area breakdowns and price-band analysis, is available on the firm's website.Ben BrykCo-Founding Principal, Vero Premier Properties+1 772-713-9455bentherealestateguy@gmail.comJ. Vance BrinkerhoffCo-Founding Principal, Vero Premier Properties+1 772-913-3426vanco2@msn.comVero Premier Properties4265 A1A, Suite 3Vero Beach, FL 32963

At the midpoint of 2026, sales rose 29 percent to 348 closings and volume climbed to $535.9 million, while the median price barely moved. That is real health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.