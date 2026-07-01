America's Mountain Festival Returns With National Country Artists, Record Community Support and First Western Wear Day

Heather Burrows, Operations Director for America's Mountain Festival, accepts the City of Woodland Park's proclamation designating July 11, 2026, as Western Wear Day from Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Nakai. The proclamation recognizes Woodland Park's western h

This festival was created to celebrate everything that makes Woodland Park and the Pikes Peak region special

This festival was created to celebrate everything that makes Woodland Park and the Pikes Peak region special,” — Derek Waggoner, Founder of America's Mountain Festival

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Mountain Festival returns to Woodland Park on Saturday, July 11, bringing together nationally recognized country music artists, emerging performers, family activities, western heritage, food, and community celebration against the spectacular backdrop of Pikes Peak.Adding to this year's excitement, the City of Woodland Park has officially proclaimed July 11, 2026, as Western Wear Day, encouraging residents, businesses and visitors to celebrate the community's rich western heritage by wearing western attire throughout the day.Now in its second year, the festival has experienced remarkable growth, attracting a record number of sponsors (See the list at https://americasmountainfestival.com/sponsors-26 ) and the largest number of vendors in the festival's history. Organizers say the expanded support reflects growing enthusiasm from businesses and the community for what is quickly becoming one of the Pikes Peak region's signature summer events."This festival was created to celebrate everything that makes Woodland Park and the Pikes Peak region special," said Derek Waggoner, Founder of America's Mountain Festival and CEO of Tava Investor Group. "From nationally recognized entertainment to local businesses, families, military appreciation, and western heritage, America's Mountain Festival is becoming something our entire community can be proud of. The support we've received from sponsors, volunteers and vendors has exceeded our expectations."OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT LINEUPOpening the festival is Kenya Reese, winner of the 2026 America's Mountain Festival Songwriters Competition. Her victory earned her the opportunity to perform alongside nationally recognized artists, showcasing the festival's commitment to supporting emerging musical talent.Colorado favorite Matt Skinner Band delivers the high-energy country and southern rock sound that has made them one of Colorado's most popular live acts and a perennial crowd favorite.TikTok sensation Tyce Delk brings his rapidly growing fan base and authentic western sound to the festival. Known for heartfelt songwriting and traditional country influences, Delk has quickly become one of the region's most talked-about emerging performers.Joining him is Jenna Paulette, whose music celebrates the authentic ranching lifestyle and modern western culture. Her traditional country sound and storytelling have earned national recognition as one of country music's fastest-rising female artists.Walker Montgomery, son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Eddie Montgomery, continues one of country music's legendary family traditions while establishing his own career with contemporary country hits and energetic live performances.Headlining the festival is Aaron Watson, one of independent country music's greatest success stories. Watson has built a loyal national following with multiple Billboard No. 1 albums and hit songs including Outta Style and That Look. His high-energy performances and authentic Texas country sound have made him one of today's most respected independent artists.SOMETHING FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILYNew this year, the festival's vendor marketplace will be open to the public, allowing everyone to browse dozens of businesses, artists, and exhibitors without entering the concert venue.Families will also enjoy a new AMF Frontier Fun Zone. Sponsored by Merit Academy and the Merit Rodeo Team, kids of all ages can join in on the fun. “We'll have bounce houses, yard games and maybe even a surprise or two (still working on some details),” Burrows said.Festival attendees can also enjoy a wide variety of food trucks, merchandise vendors, community organizations, military displays, and interactive exhibits throughout the day.Serving as Masters of Ceremonies will be the popular hosts of the " Teller Time " Podcast, Thom Seehafer and Charlie Chambers, whose humor, local knowledge and engaging personalities have made them favorites throughout Teller County."This festival has grown because it belongs to the community," said Michael Perini, PR and Marketing Director for America's Mountain Festival. "Every sponsor, volunteer, vendor, performer and attendee plays a role in creating an experience that showcases Woodland Park at its very best. We want families to spend the day together, enjoy incredible music, discover local businesses, and celebrate everything that makes our community unique."The festival also continues its commitment to giving back to the community. Partial proceeds will benefit Rifles 2 Reins, a Colorado nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders heal through horsemanship, mentorship, and equine-assisted programs.Partial proceeds will also support the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, helping provide critical emergency services, firefighter training, equipment, and public safety resources that protect residents and visitors throughout the Woodland Park region.Festival organizers encourage everyone to participate in the City's newly proclaimed Western Wear Day by wearing boots, hats, jeans and western attire throughout Woodland Park on July 11.For tickets, schedules and complete festival information, visit www.americasmountainfestival.com 2026 SPONSORSTITLE SPONSOR: RADIANT IMAGING [ https://radiantimaginglabs.com/radiant-camera-ecosystem/ ALPINE LANDSCAPINGANDERSEN ENTERPRISESCHAMONIX HOTEL AND CASINOCHANEY PEST ELIMINATIONCHARIS BIBLE COLLEGECOLORADO GEARLABCOLORADO HOMES & LAND GROUP/EXP REALTYCOLORADO HORSE HAYCOMPASS IRCRIPPEN’S PROCESSINGEARTHWISEGARY POWELL MECHANICALS, LLCGREAT OUTDOORS ADVENTURESHIGH COUNTRY REALTYIPEX REALTY GROUPJOANIESJOHN BRADLEY FARMER’S INSURANCELAMB EXCAVATINGMICROTEL/COUNTRY LODGEPARK STATE BANK & TRUSTPBJ CATTLE COMPANYRAINBOW VALLEY RANCHRESERVE OUR GALLERYRESET WELLNESSROCKY MOUNTAIN SOUND LIGHT AND VIDEOSOLID GROUNDS COFFEESPRINGS WEALTH GROUPTAVA HOUSETEAM SATOTELLER WIFITENACITY HEALTHTHE CASE ADVANTAGE@HIGH COUNTRY REALTYTHOMAS GENERAL CONTRACTINGTWEEDSVASHOLTZ AUTOMOTIVEWESCLIFFE MEATSZEBS OUTFOOTER

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