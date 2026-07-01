Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked by RealTrends as a Top Real Estate Agency in the Country

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty achieved its highest placement to date, ranking #300 in the country, marking a record result in its history.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2026 RealTrends Verified Brokerage Rankings, reinforcing its standing among the top performing real estate companies in the country. The company achieved its highest placement to date, ranking #300 in the United States, marking a record result in its history.RealTrends, the residential real estate industry’s leading consulting and research firm, releases its annual Verified Brokerage Rankings as the definitive measure of brokerage performance and production nationwide.“Our goal has never been to be the largest real estate company in the country. From the beginning, our focus has been to build the best team in Maine, agents who bring genuine expertise, sound advice, and an exceptional level of service our clients can rely on. This ranking is a reflection of that commitment,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.The report ranks the nation’s top brokerages based on verified production standards, with inclusion requiring significant performance thresholds across transaction sides and sales volume. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty remains one of the leading Maine-based firms recognized in the national rankings.“This achievement belongs to our agents, our staff, and the clients who have trusted us with some of the most consequential decisions of their lives,” added Lynch. “That trust is not something we take for granted. It is what drives us across every community we serve.”The full RealTrends Verified Brokerage Rankings report is available at realtrends.com Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 and info@legacysir.com. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine’s leading luxury and lifestyle property company with six offices and more than 100 agents serving Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, and mountain communities.Offices Located at:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101 // 207.780.8900 (Greater Portland Maine Real Estate)150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043 // 207.967.0934 (Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire Real Estate)141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 // 207.729.2820 (Mid Coast Maine Real Estate)170 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 // 207.563.2775 (Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions Real Estate)46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843 // 207.230.1003 (Rockland, Camden, and North to Mount Desert Real Estate)6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 // 207.780.8900 (Mount Desert, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County)

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