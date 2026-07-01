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Campaign Disclosure – June 2026 Quarterly Report Filing Deadline – Wednesday, July 15, 2026

The filing period for the June 2026 Quarterly Report ends Wednesday, July 15. The June 2026 Quarterly Report must include all committee activity from April 1, 2026, up to and including June 30, 2026. The Board must receive this report by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 when filing on paper, or by 11:59:59 p.m. on Wednesday July 15 when filing electronically.

This Quarterly Report must be filed by all active political committees, regardless of whether the committee had any activity during that period of time.

If filing on paper, reports must be postmarked by Sunday, July 12 to be considered a timely filing if received after the deadline.

To access IDIS3 for electronic filing, and for instructions regarding its use, go to ‘Spotlight’ on the lower left corner of the Board’s homepage and look for ‘IDIS v3.0’.

If you are using filing software provided by an outside vendor, please contact your vendor with any questions or concerns regarding your filing.

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Campaign Disclosure – June 2026 Quarterly Report Filing Deadline – Wednesday, July 15, 2026

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