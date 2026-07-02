LEORON Institute Strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Leadership with Two Senior Appointments

Mustafa Al Audib as Chief Financial Officer and Mariana Ignatov as CEO, KSA and Certified Programs

EMEA's leading training and EdTech provider appoints Mariana Ignatov as CEO, KSA, and Mustafa Al Audib as CFO– supporting the Kingdom’s workforce transformation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEORON Institute , the EMEA region’s leading corporate training and EdTech provider, today announced two senior leadership appointments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Mariana Ignatov as CEO, KSA, and Mustafa Al Audib as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments signal a significant strengthening of LEORON’s on-the-ground leadership in the Kingdom and its long-term commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 human capital development agenda.With more than 2,000 instructor-led programmes delivered annually and over 50,000 professionals trained each year, LEORON has established itself as one of the most trusted learning and development partners for organisations operating across the Kingdom and the wider GCC. Its portfolio of 400+ certified programmes – accredited by more than 50 internationally recognised associations and institutes, including CIPD, ATD, PMI, ISACA, and IIA – is directly aligned with Saudi Arabia’s national priorities for workforce nationalisation, professional development, and economic diversification.LEORON has operated in Saudi Arabia for more than a decade, with offices in Riyadh and Khobar and a growing team dedicated to serving the Kingdom’s public and private sector organisations. These two appointments reflect both the depth of LEORON’s investment in the market and its ambition to further expand its presence as Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation.Mariana Ignatov – CEO, KSA, LEORON InstituteMariana Ignatov brings 12 years at LEORON and a career built entirely around workforce capability, professional qualifications, and learning solutions across the GCC. Now based full-time in Saudi Arabia, she leads LEORON’s operations in the Kingdom and oversees its certified programmes portfolio – spanning 400+ programmes across 17 knowledge areas, accredited by more than 50 internationally recognised associations.Originally from Skopje, North Macedonia, Mariana holds a Bachelor’s degree in e-Business and a Master’s degree in Project Management from Saints Cyril and Methodius University, complemented by internationally recognised CIPD qualifications and a range of professional certifications. A key architect of LEORON’s regional expansion, she has worked directly with public and private sector organisations across the Middle East to develop workforce capabilities, strengthen professional skills, and create learning pathways that deliver measurable business impact.“Saudi Arabia is experiencing a profound transformation, and the demand for world-class, internationally recognised professional learning has never been greater. As LEORON’s largest market, accounting for more than 80% of our business, the Kingdom plays a pivotal role in our growth and long-term vision. I am proud to lead LEORON’s mission in Saudi Arabia – equipping professionals with the qualifications they need to contribute meaningfully to this country’s future, and helping organisations build the talent pipelines that will sustain growth and competitiveness for decades to come.”– Mariana Ignatov, CEO, KSA, LEORON InstituteMustafa Al Audib – Chief Financial Officer, LEORON InstituteMustafa Al Audib joins LEORON as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than 16 years of senior finance leadership across some of the world’s most respected multinational organisations, including Beiersdorf, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and the Digital Cooperation Organisation. A Saudi national with a career built primarily across the Kingdom and the wider Middle East, he brings deep regional expertise and a strong track record in financial transformation, operational excellence, and commercial growth across complex, multi-country organisations spanning 14 countries and the Middle East and Africa region.Mustafa holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Oregon. His career includes leadership of regional finance operations managing P&Ls exceeding €180 million, building and leading finance teams of more than 20 professionals, and delivering major ERP transformation projects across SAP and Oracle Fusion platforms. He has consistently positioned finance as a strategic enabler of business growth – partnering with executive teams across FMCG, healthcare, digital commerce, and international organisations, including the Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance, to drive profitability, scalability, and long-term performance.“As a Saudi National, I have lived through this country’s transformation and I understand what is at stake – for our organisations, our professionals, and the next generation of Saudi talent. LEORON is making a genuine contribution to that story, and I am proud to be part of it. My focus will be on building the financial infrastructure and governance frameworks that enable LEORON to scale with confidence, serve its clients with excellence, and continue to grow its impact across the Kingdom and the wider region.”– Mustafa Al Audib, Chief Financial Officer, LEORON InstituteThe two appointments follow a period of significant momentum for LEORON in Saudi Arabia, including its landmark partnership with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and a growing portfolio of government and enterprise clients across the Kingdom. With Mariana Ignatov leading the learning and certified programmes agenda and Mustafa Al Audib driving financial strategy and operational excellence, LEORON is strongly positioned to deepen its impact as one of Saudi Arabia’s most trusted workforce transformation partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.