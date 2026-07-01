Cleveland Clinic Awards Multi-Year Grant to Meals on Wheels South Florida

Support Will Expand Senior Services and Deepen Community Impact

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meals on Wheels South Florida has been selected to receive a $750,000 multi-year grant from Cleveland Clinic, a leading health organization and academic medical center committed to supporting impactful, community-driven initiatives. This five-year commitment of $150,000 per year will provide vital resources to further Meals on Wheels South Florida’s mission of delivering nutritious meals and friendly visits to homebound seniors in need throughout Broward County.

This collaboration recognizes that consistent access to nutritious meals is a fundamental pillar of preventative healthcare for the aging population. By supporting Meals on Wheels South Florida, this funding will directly expand essential services, enhance meal quality, and provide vital companionship to seniors who rely on daily care.

“We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary support from Cleveland Clinic,” said Wendy Bourgault, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. “This five-year commitment provides a rare and vital gift: sustainability. With $150,000 in dedicated annual funding, we can make significant, long-term investments in our infrastructure. This ensures that Broward County’s growing senior population receives not just a meal, but a comprehensive support system delivered with dignity.”

Since 1984, Meals on Wheels South Florida has been committed to combating food insecurity and promoting the health and independence of seniors in their community. Through the dedication of volunteers, donors, and supporters, the organization delivers over 1,500 meals each week, ensuring that Broward County’s seniors remain nourished, connected, and supported in the comfort of their own homes.

The Cleveland Clinic grant will support key program areas, including:

•Operational Sustainability: Strengthening infrastructure and capacity growth, volunteer recruitment, and training to meet the growing demand in Broward County.

•Health Equity: Launching targeted outreach to ensure underserved populations have equitable access to nutrition and wellness checks.

•Scaling Reach: Expanding the delivery network to increase the number of seniors served over the next five years.

This contribution builds on Cleveland Clinic’s broader efforts to address food insecurity through philanthropy and care-based programs, including teaching kitchens, pediatric summer and weekend meal initiatives, food vouchers, grocery delivery, free produce from local farms and Nourish food pantries for eligible patients.

For more information about Meals on Wheels South Florida and its programs, please visit mowsoflo.org or call 954.731.8770.

About Meals on Wheels South Florida

Founded in 1984, Meals on Wheels South Florida is a nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief programs and services to the senior community. With the dedication of community volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks that enable seniors in South Florida to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Included in their list of programs and services are home meal delivery, meals and grooming for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education, Claris companion tablets, and emergency meals. For more information, please visit mowsoflo.org or call 954.731.8770.

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Wendy Bourgault, Executive Director

Phone: 954.714.6934

Email: wbourgault@mowsoflo.org

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