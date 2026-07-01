Influential Women Distinguishes Shara Patricia Ciravolo Fesser: Global Operations Executive Driving Transformation

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Energy Leader with 25+ Years of Experience Advancing Digital Transformation, Inclusive Leadership, and High-Performance Operations in the Energy SectorKaty, Texas — Shara Patricia Ciravolo Fesser is a global enterprise and operations executive with more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale, multi-country, high-stakes organizations in the energy sector. Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership roles across 21 countries spanning Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, establishing a track record of delivering operational excellence, strategic transformation, and sustained business growth at scale.During her tenure at Schlumberger (SLB), Patricia led global transformation initiatives and managed organizations of up to 5,000 employees. Her leadership consistently focused on strengthening operational performance, developing leadership capability, and driving digital and customer-centric transformation across complex international environments.Her most recent executive roles included Customer Centricity and Digital Core Director at SLB, as well as Managing Director for multiple regions including Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, Atlantic Eastern Canada, Colombia, and Peru. In these roles, she held full P&L responsibility for businesses ranging from $160 million to nearly $1 billion, guiding organizations through growth cycles, market volatility, and major strategic inflection points.Patricia is widely recognized for her ability to translate global strategy into measurable operational results. While overseeing a significant portion of the Asia-Pacific region from Perth, Australia, she successfully doubled regional revenue from approximately USD 500 million to nearly USD 1 billion over four years. This achievement was delivered while maintaining a flawless safety record, strengthening operational capabilities, developing leadership depth, and fostering strong employee engagement across diverse teams.She also played a critical leadership role during crisis management efforts, including guiding operations through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic while based in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. During this period, she ensured business continuity, safeguarded employees, and maintained customer commitments under unprecedented global disruption. Across her career, Patricia has become known for building trust-based leadership cultures that enhance both performance and organizational resilience.Beyond operational success, Patricia is passionate about advancing inclusive leadership, sustainable operational models, and the responsible integration of digital technologies into complex industrial environments. She holds a Master of Science in Management for the Oil & Gas Industry from Heriot-Watt University and has completed executive education in decarbonization, digital operations, and AI for leadership at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.A strong advocate for gender balance in leadership, Patricia actively mentors emerging leaders, supports inclusive initiatives, and contributes to charitable programs on a global scale. She is currently focused on pursuing executive leadership opportunities in Europe within technology-driven organizations, as well as board roles and strategic initiatives that align operational excellence with people-first leadership.Patricia attributes her success to a combination of hard work, curiosity, and continuous learning, but also to her leadership philosophy centered on people and performance. She strongly believes that sustained outperformance is achieved by creating environments where every team member can become the best version of themselves. In her experience, trust, clarity, and accountability are the foundational conditions that enable individuals and teams to perform at their highest level, particularly in complex and high-pressure situations.She also credits a strong personal support system at home, rooted in the partnership she shares with her husband. His belief in her and steady encouragement have played a significant role in enabling her to take on demanding international assignments while continuing to grow professionally. For Patricia, success has always been defined by the alignment of leadership, teamwork, and personal support in delivering meaningful, lasting results.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Patricia emphasizes the importance of trusting her abilities and remaining authentic, even in highly competitive or male-dominated industries. That principle has guided her leadership style and decision-making throughout her career, reinforcing the importance of confidence, integrity, and consistency.Her advice to young women entering the energy sector is rooted in the same belief. She encourages them to believe in themselves and remain true to who they are, rather than trying to conform to external expectations. According to Patricia, individuals already belong in the spaces they enter, and their unique perspectives are valuable assets. She advises working hard, remaining flexible, and carrying oneself with confidence and respect, while never underestimating the power of self-belief.Patricia also notes that the energy sector is undergoing significant transformation driven by digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and shifting global energy demands. In this evolving environment, she believes leaders who embrace technology while fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration will be best positioned to shape the future of the industry.For Patricia, leadership is ultimately grounded in credibility. She values authenticity over slogans or temporary gestures, emphasizing that trust is built daily through consistent action rather than isolated moments. She also believes in balance between personal recognition and collective contribution. While personal achievement plays an important role in building confidence and guiding professional growth, it must be paired with a commitment to giving back and supporting others.She defines true leadership as the ability to maintain that balance—advancing individual excellence while contributing meaningfully to the success and development of others.As she continues her executive journey, Shara Patricia Ciravolo Fesser remains focused on driving transformation across global organizations while promoting leadership models that integrate operational excellence, digital innovation, and human-centered values.Learn More about Shara Patricia Ciravolo Fesser:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sharapatricia-ciravolofesser Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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