Route 33 Westbound in Harrisonburg to Close for About 10 Days Starting July 6

STAUNTON – All westbound lanes of Route 33 (East Market Street) between the intersections with Linda Lane/Burgess Road and North Carlton Street in Harrisonburg will be closed starting Monday morning, July 6, and continuing for about 10 days.

This continuous closure will also require traffic restrictions at the Interstate 81 exit 247 interchange. Eastbound Route 33 in the same area will close for a similar period of time once the westbound lanes reopen.

Both closures will allow contractors to complete paving and striping as part of the ongoing bridge and interchange project. Final completion is scheduled for late August.

During the westbound closure:

Westbound Route 33 drivers will detour by turning left on Burgess Road, right on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, right on Reservoir Street, and then right on South Carlton Street to return to Route 33.

The entrance ramp onto I-81 North from westbound Route 33 will be closed.

The entrance ramp onto I-81 South from westbound Route 33 will be closed.

The I-81 North exit 247B ramp onto westbound Route 33 will be closed.

The I-81 South exit 247B ramp onto westbound Route 33 will be closed.

Access to I-81 North from Route 33 eastbound will be closed.

The left turn from Martin Luther King Jr. Way onto Route 33 westbound will be closed.

All I-81 North drivers who need to access westbound Route 33 during the 10-day closure will take exit 247A. Detour signs will then guide those drivers wishing to go westbound on Route 33 to follow the posted detour route.

Digital message boards along Route 33 and I-81 will be posted to alert motorists of the upcoming closures.

All work is weather permitting, and the schedule is subject to change. The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide updates as needed.

VDOT contractors are completing replacement of the Route 33 bridges over I-81 and the Norfolk Southern railway, and making several interchange improvements. A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour remains in place on Route 33 for the duration of the project. Additional information is available on the VDOT project page.

In July 2022 a $43.3 million contract was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, headquartered in St. Albans, W.Va.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by visiting 511 at https://511.vdot.virginia.gov/ or dial 511.

For other assistance, call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. See VDOT's social media accounts.