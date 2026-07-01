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FasterDone Raises $2 Million Round with Support from FasterCapital to Build an AI Productivity Platform and Service Marketplace

LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FasterDone , a dual-model AI productivity platform and service marketplace operating across the USA and Portugal, is raising $2 million with the support of FasterCapital's Raise Capital program , alongside other participating investors. The company had previously secured $460,000 in earlier investment to support its initial development and platform validation.FasterDone is building a productivity ecosystem that combines AI-powered task management with on-demand human execution. The platform allows users to turn high-level goals into structured workflows while also giving them access to a vetted network of freelancers who can complete tasks that are better handled by human specialists than automation.The company is addressing a growing challenge faced by entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses: productivity tools often help with planning, but not execution. Users still need to manually break down goals, decide which tasks to automate, find reliable freelancers, manage communication, and track progress across different tools. This creates delays, confusion, and constant context-switching.FasterDone solves this problem by unifying planning, automation, delegation, communication, and progress tracking in one coordinated system. Users can input natural-language objectives such as “launch my startup in two weeks” or “prepare a marketing campaign,” and the platform automatically decomposes the goal into actionable tasks, prioritized schedules, and execution steps.The platform’s AI-driven execution layer determines whether each task should be handled by AI automation or outsourced to a human expert. When a task requires human input, FasterDone routes it through its integrated marketplace of verified fast-response freelancers. This allows users to move from idea to execution faster, without switching between task managers, messaging apps, and freelance marketplaces.Lenda Kailloul, CEO of FasterDone, said:“FasterDone was created to remove the friction between planning and doing. People often know what they want to achieve, but they lose time breaking goals into tasks, choosing the right tools, finding reliable help, and managing execution. Our platform brings AI and human support together in one place so users can move faster from intention to completion. This funding round will help us strengthen our AI task manager, expand our freelancer network, and grow our presence across the USA and Portugal.”FasterDone’s core features include an AI Task Manager, smart delegation, freelancer integration, progress analytics, and a unified dashboard that gives users full visibility into their tasks, delegated work, communication, and outcomes. The platform is designed for founders, professionals, small businesses, and teams that want to execute faster without losing quality or control. Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital and an investor in the company, said:“We are pleased to support FasterDone and to participate alongside other investors in this round. Productivity is not only about organizing tasks; it is about execution. FasterDone is addressing a real need by combining AI planning with access to human experts who can help users get work completed faster. We believe the platform has strong potential to help entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses reduce delays, improve execution, and achieve more with fewer fragmented tools.”FasterCapital’s participation in this round reflects its continued commitment to supporting promising startups with both funding and venture-building support. Beyond capital, FasterCapital provides startups with access to its global network, fundraising expertise, business development resources, and strategic guidance. Through its programs, FasterCapital helps entrepreneurs prepare for investment, strengthen their growth plans, connect with relevant investors, and expand into new markets.With the new funding, FasterDone plans to further develop its AI task management engine, improve its smart delegation system, expand its network of verified freelancers, enhance dashboard analytics, and grow its user base across the USA, Portugal, and other international markets. The company also aims to improve the user experience around goal decomposition, task routing, freelancer matching, and real-time progress visibility.About FasterDoneFasterDone is a dual-model AI productivity platform and service marketplace that helps users get things done faster through a combination of AI automation and human execution. The platform turns natural-language goals into structured task plans, recommends whether tasks should be automated or outsourced, and connects users with verified freelancers through an integrated marketplace. FasterDone combines AI task management, smart delegation, progress analytics, and freelancer support in one unified dashboard.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator based in Dubai, UAE. FasterCapital works with startups from different industries and supports them through programs focused on technical development, business growth, idea validation, market expansion, fundraising, and strategic support. FasterCapital has already helped more than 1400 companies worldwide.

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