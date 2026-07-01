Bailey & Galyen Partners with Ashley Cheap Dates Dallas for Texas Rangers Ticket Giveaway

Fans Can Enter July 1 Through July 8 for a Chance to Win Two Tickets and Parking for the Sunday, August 9 Texas Rangers Game.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law is partnering with Ashley Cheap Dates Dallas for a new Texas Rangers ticket giveaway, giving one lucky winner the chance to receive two tickets and parking for the Sunday, August 9 game at Globe Life Field. The giveaway will run from July 1 through July 8 on Instagram, with one winner selected at random.

A Fun Summer Giveaway for Rangers Fans

As the Official Law Firm Sponsor of the Texas Rangers, Bailey & Galyen connects with fans through community partnerships, special events, and unique game-day experiences. This latest giveaway gives Rangers fans the chance to enjoy a summer game day at Globe Life Field. The prize package includes two tickets and parking for the Sunday, August 9 Texas Rangers game.

How the Giveaway Works

Fans can enter the giveaway by following both @cheapdatesdallas and @thetxattorney on Instagram, liking the official giveaway post, and tagging friends in the comments. Each tagged friend counts as an additional entry. The giveaway closes on July 8 at 11:59 p.m., and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

Partnering with Ashley Cheap Dates Dallas

Ashley Cheap Dates Dallas is known for sharing date ideas, local outings, and things to do around the Dallas area. Through this partnership, Bailey & Galyen is teaming up with a local creator who helps people discover fun experiences across DFW.

“Working with Ashley Cheap Dates Dallas is a fun way for us to connect with Rangers fans across DFW,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “We are glad to offer one winner and a guest the chance to enjoy a day at Globe Life Field.”

About Bailey & Galyen Attorneys at Law

One of the Lone Star State's premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Colorado, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

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