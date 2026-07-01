Awladouna Center for People of Determination Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Our IBCCES certification reflects Awladouna Center’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with autism and neurodiversity through world-class practices and lifelong opportunities” — Awladouna Center leadership

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awladouna Center for People of Determination Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Strengthening Inclusive Education and Rehabilitation Services in the UAE

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, July 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Awladouna Center for People of Determination has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This achievement recognizes Awladouna’s commitment to strengthening autism and neurodiversity support, advancing professional training, and creating a more informed and supportive environment for children, adolescents, and adults with developmental, intellectual, behavioral, learning, communication, and sensory needs.

“When excellence becomes a standard, inclusion becomes a reality. Our IBCCES certification reflects Awladouna Center for People of Determination’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with autism and neurodiversity through world-class practices and lifelong opportunities,” says Awladouna Center leadership.

Through the certification process, Awladouna staff completed autism and neurodiversity-specific training designed to deepen their understanding of autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities. The training supports professionals in applying practical, evidence-based strategies across education, therapy, communication, behavior support, vocational training, and family engagement. This shared training foundation helps ensure individuals receive consistent support across different services and team members.

For Awladouna Center for People of Determination, the CAC designation is an important step in reinforcing a multidisciplinary approach to inclusive education and rehabilitation. The center’s team works closely with families, schools, government entities, and community organizations to create individualized support plans that reflect each person’s strengths, needs, and goals. By combining educational, psychological, therapeutic, vocational, and family support services, Awladouna helps individuals build skills, develop independence, and participate more fully within their communities.

This certification also reflects Awladouna’s broader commitment to continuous professional development and inclusive services in the UAE. As awareness and demand for specialized educational and rehabilitation services continue to grow, Awladouna remains focused on providing high-quality, individualized support for People of Determination and their families.

“We are proud to recognize Awladouna Center for People of Determination as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Their commitment to staff training, individualized support, family engagement, and inclusive services reflects the kind of meaningful progress that helps autistic individuals and those with sensory needs feel more understood and supported.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Awladouna Center for People of Determination is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified locations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps individuals and families identify organizations that have completed IBCCES certification requirements.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Awladouna Center for People of Determination

Awladouna Center for People of Determination is a leading educational and rehabilitation center based in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Established in 2002, the center has been dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through educational, psychological, therapeutic, vocational, and family support services.

Awladouna serves children, adolescents, and adults with a wide range of developmental, intellectual, behavioral, and learning needs through individualized programs designed to support each person’s development and independence.

The center’s multidisciplinary team provides psychological assessment, counseling, behavior support, special education, speech and language therapy, occupational support, vocational training, life skills development, and family guidance services. Through evidence-based practices and person-centered approaches, Awladouna supports learning, growth, community participation, and employment readiness.

Awladouna is also recognized for its commitment to inclusive education, community awareness, professional training, and advocacy for accessibility. The center collaborates with schools, families, government entities, and community organizations to strengthen inclusive practices and improve outcomes for individuals with disabilities.

As part of its ongoing commitment to excellence and accessibility, Awladouna continuously invests in staff development, inclusive environments, and specialized support strategies that ensure individuals with autism and other developmental differences receive respectful, effective, and individualized services.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.



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