Dealscribe now has full coverage for nine of the 10 biggest US CLO managers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe is pleased to announce that every existing US broadly syndicated CLO from almost all top tier managers is now fully analyzed on its website. This achievement comes amid a strong recent increase in coverage for Dealscribe, with overall coverage for broadly syndicated CLOs now standing at 87%.Up-to-date document analysis is especially important for investors buying in the secondary market. They typically need to gain a rapid understanding of the flexibility of a CLO before making a purchase decision. They also need to know that the analysis is based on the current version of the deal’s documentation.“Our research team has done a fantastic job in reaching this important milestone,” says Dealscribe CEO Mike Peterson. “Dealscribe’s huge library of documents and research plays an important part in making the CLO market ever more liquid and accessible.”The table shows the number of active deals for the largest US broadly syndicated CLO managers at 31 May 2026.Founded in 2020, Dealscribe provides independent analysis on legal terms of financial deals including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), CLO warehouses, corporate credit agreements, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities, allowing users to find information quickly, track market standards and compare over 350 deal terms across more than 4,000 deals.

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