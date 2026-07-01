Influential Women Features Stacie Edwards, SHRM-CP: Chief Administrative Officer At THS National

APEX, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognized as First Female Partner and First Non-Client-Facing Leader in Ownership, Driving Growth from 40 to Nearly 150 Employees Through a People-First StrategyApex, North Carolina — Stacie Edwards, SHRM-CP, serves as the Chief Administrative Officer at THS National, where she has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s culture, people operations, and administrative infrastructure over the past eight and a half years. Beginning her journey with the company as Director of People and Culture in a department of one, Stacie has since expanded her leadership scope to oversee human resources, training and development, safety, marketing, and facilities. Under her strategic guidance, THS National has grown from a team of 40 employees to nearly 150, reflecting her long-term vision and commitment to building a people-first organization.In 2024, Stacie reached a historic milestone within the company, becoming the first female partner at THS National and the first leader from a non-client-facing role to join the ownership team. Her appointment marks a significant evolution in the organization’s leadership structure and highlights the increasing recognition of human resources and administrative leadership as essential drivers of business success.Stacie’s leadership philosophy is grounded in a simple but powerful principle: people first. She has consistently combined this mindset with strong business acumen, ensuring that employee advocacy and organizational performance work together to support sustainable growth. Her ability to balance both perspectives has positioned her as a key architect of THS National’s expansion and cultural development.Her professional success is rooted in mentorship and opportunity. Early in her career, a former CEO from a previous organization elevated her within the organization, invested in her development, and provided the confidence and business insight that helped shape her trajectory into leadership. That early belief became a defining foundation for her long-term growth.Stacie also credits the executive leadership team at THS National for continuing to recognize her contributions and integrating her into broader strategic decision-making. Over time, she has evolved from leading a standalone HR function into an executive partner working closely with senior leadership to guide company direction, workforce strategy, and operational alignment.In addition to professional mentorship, Stacie acknowledges the essential role of her husband in her success. During a period when she stepped back from her career to focus on raising her children, his continued professional growth and shared business insight provided stability, perspective, and encouragement. This support played a key role in enabling her successful return to the workforce and subsequent advancement into executive leadership.Stacie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Southern Maine and is currently pursuing her MBA at North Carolina State University. She is a SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and a Certified Practitioner in the Predictive Index, credentials that support her data-informed and people-centered leadership approach.As a leader in human resources, Stacie encourages young women entering the profession to trust their instincts. She emphasizes that intuition is a critical leadership tool, particularly in employee relations and organizational culture. According to Stacie, strong HR leaders must be willing to stand firm in their convictions when advocating for employees or recommending improvements that benefit both people and the organization.She acknowledges that human resources can often feel like a thankless profession, especially when the emotional labor and strategic complexity of the role are not fully visible to senior leadership. However, she encourages emerging professionals not to be discouraged.For Stacie, the most meaningful part of HR is its direct human impact—helping employees grow in their careers, resolving workplace challenges, and improving systems that support their success. She notes that appreciation from employees is often more impactful than formal recognition, as it reflects real-life change and progress.Stacie identifies one of the biggest challenges in HR as the tendency for the function to be underappreciated at the executive level. Despite its critical influence on culture, retention, compliance, and organizational growth, HR is sometimes viewed as a behind-the-scenes function rather than a strategic partner.However, Stacie also sees significant opportunity in the evolving role of HR. As organizations increasingly prioritize culture, engagement, and talent development, HR professionals are being recognized as essential drivers of long-term success. She views this shift as an opportunity for HR leaders to shape company culture, guide growth, and serve as a vital bridge between employees and executive leadership.For Stacie, the most effective leadership exists at the intersection of advocacy and business strategy. She believes HR professionals must support employees while also aligning with organizational goals to create sustainable, high-performing workplaces.Her leadership is guided by core values of people-first decision-making, integrity, and balanced advocacy. Stacie prioritizes placing people at the center of decisions while ensuring fairness, consistency, and responsibility in how both employees and the organization are supported.Integrity remains a defining principle in her approach. She believes in doing what is right, even when it is difficult, and maintaining transparency and fairness in all aspects of leadership. She also strongly values employee advocacy, viewing her role as a voice for employees within the organization while ensuring business sustainability.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Stacie is actively engaged in community service. She volunteers with animal shelters, supports the Boys & Girls Club, and participates in community renovation initiatives. She is also passionate about fostering inclusive workplaces and mentoring the next generation of women leaders.Through her continued leadership at THS National, Stacie Edwards exemplifies the impact of people-centered strategy in modern organizations. Her journey reflects the power of mentorship, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership in building both strong companies and meaningful workplace cultures.Learn More about Stacie Edwards:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stacie-Edwards , or through her profile on THS National, https://thsnational.com/leadership/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.