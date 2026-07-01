TaxZerone® Opens IRS Form 2290 E-Filing for the 2026–2027 HVUT Tax Year with Instant Schedule 1

Excise Tax Forms - TaxZerone

TaxZerone helps truckers and fleet owners e-file Form 2290 for 2026–27 and receive IRS-stamped Schedule 1 in minutes. Trusted by truckers nationwide.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, today announced that it is accepting electronic filings of IRS Form 2290 , the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) return, for the 2026–2027 tax year. The annual HVUT filing period covers vehicles first used during the tax period beginning July 1, 2026, and ending June 30, 2027.Owner-operators, trucking companies, fleet owners, leasing companies, and businesses across the United States responsible for registering heavy highway vehicles can now file their HVUT returns through TaxZerone's secure, modern e-filing platform and receive their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 within minutes after IRS acceptance. By filing early, taxpayers can avoid peak-season delays and ensure timely compliance with IRS requirements.For vehicles first used in July 2026, the Form 2290 filing deadline is August 31, 2026. For vehicles first used later in the tax year, the filing deadline is the last day of the month following the vehicle's first used month (FUM).Understanding IRS Form 2290: Why Timely HVUT Filing MattersIRS Form 2290, also known as the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) Return, is an annual federal excise tax return required for individuals and businesses that register taxable highway motor vehicles with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more. Filing Form 2290 and obtaining an IRS-stamped Schedule 1 are essential for vehicle registration and renewal purposes in many states.Vehicles driven 5,000 miles or less during the tax year, or 7,500 miles or less for qualifying agricultural vehicles, may qualify for suspended tax status. However, taxpayers are still required to report these vehicles by filing IRS Form 2290.Who Must File IRS Form 2290?Generally, Form 2290 must be filed by any individual or business that registers or is required to register a taxable highway motor vehicle in their name.The following taxpayers are generally required to file Form 2290:✔️ Owner-operators✔️ Trucking companies✔️ Fleet owners✔️ Leasing companies (depending on who registers the vehicle)✔️ Businesses operating heavy highway vehicles✔️ Farmers and agricultural vehicle owners operating qualifying heavy vehicles✔️ Government contractors and other organizations operating taxable highway motor vehiclesDual registration: If a taxable vehicle is registered in the name of both the owner and another person, the owner is liable for paying the tax. This rule also applies in cases of dual registration of leased vehicles.Dealers: Any vehicle operated under a dealer’s tag, license, or permit is treated as registered in the name of the dealer, making the dealer responsible for filing Form 2290."Our goal is to make Form 2290 filing as simple, secure, and efficient as possible," said a spokesperson for TaxZerone. "We continue to invest in technology and customer support to help taxpayers complete their HVUT filing quickly and accurately while receiving their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 without delays."File Form 2290 Easily with TaxZeroneTaxZerone makes it easy to file Form 2290 online , offering a simple, fast, and accessible filing experience for every filer, regardless of experience level. Whether you're an independent owner-operator, a fleet owner, a tax professional, or filing Form 2290 for the first time, our platform is designed to make HVUT compliance easy and stress-free.The platform simplifies HVUT compliance with a clear, step-by-step process. Built-in validations and a user-friendly interface help ensure accurate filing and reduce errors that may cause IRS rejections or delays. Once the return is accepted by the IRS, users receive their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 within minutes after IRS acceptance, enabling quick registration and renewal.Why Truckers Choose TaxZerone for Form 2290 FilingTruckers and fleet operators nationwide rely on TaxZerone because of its combination of technology, security, affordability, and expert support.Key reasons include:✔️ Instant IRS-Stamped Schedule 1 after acceptance✔️ Modern, easy-to-use interface with a seamless filing experience✔️ Multiple filing methods including expert-assisted options✔️ Click2File for simplified submission workflows✔️ AutoMagic2290 for faster, automated filing experience✔️ Bulk Upload Support for fleet and enterprise users✔️ Mobile App Access for filing anytime, anywhere✔️ Amendments and Credits Support for corrections and adjustments✔️ Free VIN Corrections included with filings✔️ Free Retransmission support for rejected returns✔️ Multiple IRS payment options✔️ Dedicated customer support in English and SpanishAffordable Pricing for Truck Owners and Tax ProfessionalsForm 2290 e-filing through TaxZerone starts at just $19.99 per return, making it one of the most affordable options available for HVUT compliance.Tax professionals, CPAs, service providers, and high-volume filers can also take advantage of exclusive discounted pricing programs designed specifically for professional preparers and multi-client filing operations."Whether you're filing one truck or thousands of vehicles, we offer pricing plans designed to support your business growth," the company stated.Flexible Form 2290 Filing Options (Full-Service Support)For taxpayers who may not be familiar with the Form 2290 filing process or who prefer guided assistance, TaxZeroneoffers three simple and flexible filing options designed to make HVUT compliance easy for everyone. Whether you are new to tax filing or an experienced filer, you can choose the method that best suits your comfort level and business needs. No account creation or sign-in is required.Filing options include:⭐ Phone filing⭐ Live chat support⭐ Email-based filingTrusted by Truckers and Fleet Owners NationwideMore than 100,000 truckers and fleet owners across the United States rely on TaxZerone's e-filing solutions to manage their HVUT compliance requirements.As the 2026–2027 filing season begins, truck owners and businesses are encouraged to file early to avoid peak-season processing delays and ensure timely receipt of their IRS-stamped Schedule 1.SOC 2 Compliant Security and Data ProtectionTaxZerone maintains AICPA SOC 2 Type II certified security, reflecting the platform's commitment to protecting sensitive taxpayer data with rigorous, independently audited controls. This level of security gives truckers, fleet owners, and tax professionals confidence that their information is handled safely from start to finish.Expert Customer Support in English and SpanishTaxZerone offers simple and reliable customer support in both English and Spanish to help truckers and fleet owners across the U.S. No matter your experience level, our team is ready to guide you through the Form 2290 filing process in an easy and stress-free way.“For millions of truckers who rely on a valid Schedule 1 to keep their vehicles registered and operating, timing is critical. With TaxZerone, you can file Form 2290 and get your IRS-stamped Schedule 1 quickly once your return is accepted. Our platform is built to help hardworking drivers and fleet owners stay compliant and keep their trucks on the road without delays or missed deadlines.”All-in-One Federal Tax Filing Solution for Businesses, CPAs, and Trucking CompaniesBeyond HVUT filing, TaxZerone offers a comprehensive platform for federal tax compliance designed for businesses, tax professionals, payroll providers, and exempt organizations.✅ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 940, Schedule R, and other 94X forms✅ Information Returns: 1099 series, W-2 forms, ACA forms, and more✅ Business Tax Forms: Form 1120-S, Form 100S, Form 1065, Form 565✅ Exempt Organization Forms: Form 990 series, Form 5227, and California Form 199✅ Extension Forms: Form 8868, 7004, 4868, 8809, and 15397✅ Excise Tax Forms: Form 2290 and Form 8849 (Schedule 6)✅ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, BOI reports, and Form 8655“Our mission is to simplify tax filing and compliance for carriers and businesses nationwide,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “By enabling users to file Form 2290 and get their Schedule 1 quickly, we help truckers and fleet operators meet deadlines with ease, reduce filing stress, and keep their vehicles on the road without interruption.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering secure, affordable, and user-friendly online tax filing solutions for businesses, individuals, and tax professionals. It specializes in HVUT (Form 2290), 2290 Amendments & Form 8849 Schedule 6 (Other Claims), helping truck owners and fleet operators manage HVUT compliance with ease.TaxZerone is committed to simplifying federal highway use tax filing through a fast, reliable, and accurate e-filing experience across the United States. Visit www.taxzerone.com

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