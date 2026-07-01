New Children’s Book “Mindful Max and Mouthy Mason” Turns a Simple Game into a Lesson on Empathy, Truth, and Friendship

Mindful Max and Mouthy Mason Author - Mr. Kind

Inspired by a true story and told in rhyme, this picture book shows young readers that empathy is the doorway to understanding when a friend lets them down.

Mr. Kind introduces some magic and imagination into his stories to convey his life lessons to children.” — Reader Views

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do you do when a friend makes a mistake and points the finger at you? Mindful Max and Mouthy Mason, the new picture book from author Mr. Kind, answers that question in playful rhyme, giving parents and teachers a gentle way to talk with children about honesty, emotional intelligence, and recognizing what a friend might be carrying.Max and Mason are best friends with very different ways of moving through the world. Max is calm and mindful, the kind of boy who stops to think of “lemon limes and magic rhymes and sunsets on the beach.” Mason is loud and competitive, always sure he’s the grandest player around. When a simple game of bouncy ball goes wrong, the fallout puts their friendship to the test, and Max is left with a hard choice about how to respond. What he decides, and why, is the quiet heart of the story.The story grew from a real event. Mr. Kind wrote it for a five-year-old boy named Max, to whom the book is dedicated, after the child shared a confusing experience with a friend and asked, simply, why.“Empathy is the greatest doorway to a healthier, more loving, brighter future where we are communing as human beings,” says Mr. Kind. “If a child learns to grasp things empathetically, to recognize that everyone is going through their own turmoils, they come to a greater understanding of any situation. That is a big part of the mission behind Mr. Kind Stories.”PRAISE FOR “MINDFUL MAX AND MOUTHY MASON”Reviewers and early readers have embraced the book, pointing to Max's quiet strength and the story's surprising emotional depth.• “This charming story uses a simple game to teach an important truth: when someone acts unkindly, it is worth pausing to consider why. Max models the empathy and compassion we hope to grow in every child.” — Eve Panzer, Reader Views• “Simple premise, strong message. A game of bouncy ball turning into a moral lesson about truth and patience was surprisingly effective.” — Jon Palermo, Goodreads• “What I loved most was that Max saw Mason as more than his mistake. That final emotional maturity gave the story heart.” — Linda B. Smith, Goodreads• “A great, timeless story of boys being boys and the lessons learned in adolescence. This contrasting story between two different upbringings helps teach the importance of love and nourishment, whether read by a child or their parents. Masterfully crafted and led in a rhythmical and fun, Mr. Kind kind of way. Highly recommended.” — Craig, Amazon Reviewer• “Max was such a strong character without being loud about it. I loved how he didn’t immediately throw Mason under the bus, even when adults were angry. The lesson at the end about bad choices really landed.” — Ashford Miller, GoodreadsA SMALL BOOK WITH A BIG MESSAGEMindful Max and Mouthy Mason is part of the Mr. Kind Stories series, a collection of picture books that serve as springboards for discussing social-emotional lessons like courage, empathy, self-awareness, mindfulness, and what it means to be a friend. Written in the catchy “Casey at the Bat” rhyme scheme, the book pairs an energetic rhythm with a real lesson in emotional intelligence, turning an everyday childhood moment into a lasting one. It is a natural fit for read-alouds, classroom discussion, and bedtime conversations about honesty and compassion.BOOK DETAILS AND AVAILABILITYAuthor: Mr. KindPublisher: Mr. Kind / YouthWide LLC (2026)ISBN: 979-8258212610Genre: Children’s Picture BookLearn more at MrKindStories.com and YouthWide.com . Review copies available upon request.ABOUT THE AUTHORMr. Kind is the author of the Mr. Kind Stories series, a collection of six picture books written to inspire kindness, courage, and imagination in young readers. Many of the stories began more than thirty years ago when he was a child working through his own emotional experiences. Through rhythmic, imaginative storytelling, with all audiobooks set to original music, he helps children explore big feelings and social-emotional lessons in a way that sticks. He lives in Nosara, Costa Rica. Learn more at MrKindStories.com.

Inside Scoop Live Podcast Interview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.