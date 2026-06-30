Russia: ICRC president arrives in Moscow to discuss critical humanitarian issues
Meetings planned with senior Russian officials will address issues related to international humanitarian law, including the importance of protecting civilians and the infrastructure they depend on, upholding the rights of prisoners of war and other protected persons as well as clarifying the fate of missing people.
The visit by President Spoljaric to Moscow is part of ICRC’s ongoing humanitarian dialogue with Russian authorities. The ICRC engages in such conversations with parties to conflicts to discuss their obligations under the Geneva Conventions to limit suffering in war.
By maintaining a neutral, operational presence on both sides of the front line, the ICRC delivers life-saving aid to vulnerable populations, whoever they are and wherever they are. In addition to its work in Russia and Ukraine, ICRC’s Central Tracing Agency Bureau in Geneva collects, maintains and transmits vital information regarding the fate of military personnel and civilians who have gone missing or have been separated from their families.
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