David Cairns of Finavon, Author of The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice, Honored as Book Excellence Award Winner

David Cairns of Finavon The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice

The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice recognized for outstanding writing and overall appeal out of thousands of books submitted into the Book Excellence Awards.

BROADBEACH WATERS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Cairns, the Baron of Finavon (a Scottish title dating back to the 13th century), is an award-winning novelist whose richly detailed stories transport readers into the heart of the past. A lifelong student of history with a passion for storytelling, Cairns has earned international acclaim and numerous five-star reviews for creating immersive historical mysteries that blend meticulous research with compelling narrative. Critics have praised his evocative style and atmospheric storytelling, drawing comparisons to classic masters such as Wilkie Collins and Charles Dickens.

Before turning to fiction, Cairns built a distinguished international career as a CEO and CFO in the technology sector, taking him across four continents, where he has sampled and been moulded by the history of London and Boston, the buzz of Chicago, Nashville and Silicon Valley, the pioneering atmosphere of the South African bush, the laid back lifestyle of the Bahamas, and the cultural diversities of Europe. Now based in Australia, Cairns brings a global lens to every story he tells.

His work is grounded in meticulous research, allowing readers to experience history through real locations, real events, and interactions with famous characters of the past. This one-on-one interview shares Cairns’ background and experience writing The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice: The Lincoln Assassination Conspiracy.

Tell us about The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice: The Lincoln Assassination Conspiracy.

Washington, D.C., 1865. The Civil War is ending. The nation is fragile, divided, and desperate for stability. And a single gunshot is about to change history forever.

When Major Findo Gask and his Sherlockian companion, Erroll Rait arrive in the capital, they are drawn into a covert mission with the famed Pinkerton Agency: stop the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. But the deeper they probe, the more troubling the case becomes.

Then, Lincoln falls.

In the chaotic aftermath, Washington transforms into a city ruled by fear, secrecy, and power. As authorities race to secure arrests and convictions, Gask and Rait uncover disturbing irregularities: an investigation controlled from above, evidence that raises more questions than answers, and judicial proceedings conducted behind closed doors.

The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice is a richly atmospheric historical mystery grounded in the real events surrounding Lincoln’s assassination. Blending meticulous research with relentless suspense, the novel carries readers through wartime Washington’s intrigue and surveillance, the dramatic manhunt for John Wilkes Booth from Ford’s Theatre to Garrett’s farm, and the suffocating pressures of a trial where justice itself becomes uncertain.

At its core lies a question that lingers long after the final page: Who truly benefited from Lincoln’s death?

What inspired you to write The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice: The Lincoln Assassination Conspiracy?

The inspiration for The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice began unexpectedly while I was researching the Pinkerton Detective Agency and uncovered its little-known role in thwarting an assassination plot against Abraham Lincoln in 1863. The deeper I dug, the more I realized that the accepted version of events left many questions unanswered. What started as a historical curiosity quickly evolved into a period of intense research into one of the most consequential crimes in American history.

Using my fictional detectives, Findo Gask and Erroll Rait, as guides through the mystery, I explored the people, motives, and hidden forces surrounding Lincoln's assassination. The result was a novel that brought the drama, tension, and hidden acts of the time to light while examining timeless questions about justice, political power, and the forces that shape history. Although set in the nineteenth century, the themes at the heart of the story remain strikingly relevant in today's world.

How did you feel when you found out you received a Book Excellence Award?

I have been fortunate to receive numerous literary awards, outstanding reviews, and even achieve an Amazon #1 bestseller ranking throughout my writing career. Receiving recognition from the Book Excellence Awards was particularly meaningful because it not only validated the countless hours of research, writing, and historical investigation behind my work, but also helped introduce my novel to a wider audience. The award provided an additional level of credibility and visibility, helping readers discover a story that I poured years of passion into creating. For any author, that combination of recognition, exposure, and connection with new readers is invaluable.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

History has fascinated me for as long as I can remember. As a boy, I spent countless hours exploring castles, battlefields, and stories of those who fought for freedom, while immersing myself in the works of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens. Those early influences instilled in me both a passion for the past and a love of storytelling, but a demanding international career as a CEO and CFO left little time to pursue writing seriously.

Everything changed after I retired to Australia. While researching my wife's family history, I uncovered the remarkable story of her convict ancestors, who had been transported to Australia in the early nineteenth century. Standing beside their graves in a pioneer cemetery outside Melbourne, I felt a profound responsibility to bring their forgotten experiences back to life. That moment ultimately led to the publication of The Helots' Tale and launched my journey as a historical novelist.

While historical research remains the foundation of my work, fiction allows me to explore the human drama behind the facts. That freedom inspired the creation of Major Findo Gask and his adventures in the 1860s. Readers will undoubtedly recognize the influence of Sherlock Holmes in my investigative characters and the atmospheric storytelling of Dickens in the worlds I create, but my goal is always the same: to make history feel vivid, immediate, and unforgettable; to make my readers time travellers.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

If there is one message I hope readers take away from The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice, it is the importance of questioning accepted narratives and thinking critically for themselves. History often reveals that the truth is more complex than it first appears, and the same is true in our modern world. In an age shaped by information overload, artificial intelligence, and competing political agendas, the ability to examine evidence, challenge assumptions, and reach independent conclusions has never been more important.

Purchasing the Book

The Case of the Hydegild Sacrifice: The Lincoln Assassination Conspiracy has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes, “An ingeniously plotted tale of suspense and mystery, Cairns draws on extensive historical research to re-examine the turbulent aftermath of Lincoln’s assassination, casting fresh light on one of history’s most debated and enduring mysteries.” In addition, Aspects of History writes, “Bursting with mystery, action, and adventure…Cairns cleverly blends historical context, mystery and action into a Sherlock Holmes-esque story.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://www.amazon.com/Case-Hydegild-Sacrifice-Assassination-Conspiracy-ebook/dp/B0FYD9XHKJ

To connect with David and learn more about his work, visit www.CairnsofFinavon.com or follow him on Goodreads, Facebook and TikTok.

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