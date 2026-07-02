Chiller Coating Services Discusses the Effects of Galvanic Corrosion on Commercial and Industrial HVAC Systems

Facility professionals are encouraged to understand how galvanic corrosion affects HVAC equipment performance, reliability, and maintenance costs.

FRANKLIN, NH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry professionals are encouraged to understand how galvanic corrosion impacts HVAC equipment performance, reliability, and long-term maintenance costs in commercial and industrial facilities.Galvanic corrosion is a common but often overlooked issue affecting commercial and industrial HVAC systems. When dissimilar metals come into contact in the presence of an electrolyte, accelerated corrosion can occur, leading to premature deterioration of critical components.In HVAC equipment, galvanic corrosion can impact tube sheets, water boxes, end bells, heat exchangers, and other metal surfaces exposed to moisture and varying operating conditions. Left untreated, corrosion can contribute to pitting, leaks, reduced efficiency, increased maintenance requirements, and costly downtime.Chiller Coating Services specializes in corrosion remediation and protective coating solutions designed to help extend equipment service life and improve reliability. Services include surface preparation, abrasive blasting, corrosion mitigation, and the application of high-performance protective coatings tailored for demanding HVAC environments.Facility managers, engineers, maintenance professionals, and operations teams are encouraged to evaluate corrosion conditions during routine inspections to identify potential issues before significant damage occurs.For additional information about corrosion protection services for commercial and industrial HVAC systems, visit ChillerCoatingServices.com or call 877-427-0090.

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