Tashia Leon, Recognized By Influential Women, Launches “Moms Making Moves” To Empower Women Through Identity, Clarity

TAMARAC, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, Author, and Speaker Helps Mothers Move Beyond Survival Mode and Rebuild Aligned, Purpose-Driven LivesTamarac, Florida – Tashia Leon is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and Founder of Moms Making Moves, a growing movement dedicated to helping women reconnect with themselves, gain clarity, and build lives aligned with who they truly are. Through coaching, speaking, community engagement, and personal development programs, Tashia is redefining what it means for mothers to thrive—without sacrificing identity, peace, or purpose in the process.The foundation of Moms Making Moves was born from Tashia’s own lived experience. After becoming a mother, she found herself balancing career demands, family responsibilities, and the cultural pressure to “do it all.” While managing these expectations externally, she gradually began to lose connection with her own identity, personal goals, and long-term vision. That turning point became the catalyst for her mission today: helping other women avoid the same disconnection and instead build lives rooted in intention and self-awareness.With more than a decade of corporate experience at American Express and a Master’s Degree in Information Technology Project Management, Tashia brings a unique combination of executive leadership, systems thinking, and mindset development to her work. She leverages this background to help women move beyond survival mode and into a more intentional way of living—one where clarity, alignment, and confidence guide decision-making.Through Moms Making Moves, Tashia equips women with tools to rebuild confidence, define a clear direction, and take aligned action toward their goals without pressure or perfectionism. Her approach integrates mindset work with practical strategy, helping women create meaningful change in their personal and professional lives while remaining grounded in their values.In addition to her entrepreneurial work, Tashia is also the Founder of Moms Making Moves Mission, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting mothers and families through mindset development, community-based initiatives, and access to growth opportunities. The organization is rooted in the belief that sustainable transformation begins with inner clarity and extends outward into legacy, impact, and long-term generational change.Tashia attributes much of her personal and professional success to her faith, which she describes as the foundation that has guided her through seasons of uncertainty, transition, and growth. Even during times when clarity was limited and outcomes were unclear, her faith provided stability and direction.Beyond faith, Tashia credits resilience and a consistent willingness to move forward without having all the answers. Much of her development has come through perseverance in challenging seasons, where progress required trust in both the process and her internal sense of direction. She also emphasizes the importance of trusting her vision, even when it was not immediately understood or validated by others, noting that discipline and courage were essential in staying committed to her path.Most significantly, Tashia points to the decision to consistently choose herself as a defining factor in her transformation. That intentional shift reshaped how she approaches life, leadership, and personal growth, allowing her to build from a place of alignment rather than obligation.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Tashia has received is to never build a life around something that drains her. That perspective became a pivotal moment in how she evaluates opportunities, commitments, and long-term direction. It reinforced a core belief that while roles and positions may change over time, peace, purpose, and fulfillment are not negotiable.As a result, Tashia shifted away from decision-making based on comfort or external expectation and began prioritizing alignment. Today, she focuses on choosing paths that reflect her values, energy, and long-term vision. This mindset has become a cornerstone of her approach to building a sustainable and intentional career.Tashia also encourages young women entering any industry to develop a strong sense of self before attempting to build externally. She emphasizes that voice, values, and perspective are among the most powerful assets a woman can cultivate. While technical skills and industry knowledge can be learned over time, she believes self-awareness is what enables confident leadership and authentic connection.According to Tashia, understanding who you are leads to stronger decision-making, clearer communication, and the ability to build from a place of confidence rather than comparison. She underscores that meaningful success is rooted in authenticity—creating a life and career that reflect one’s true identity rather than conforming to external expectations.In her view, one of the biggest challenges in today’s personal development and professional landscape is the overwhelming amount of noise. Constant messaging, pressure to keep up, and the rise of quick-fix solutions often prioritize speed over depth and can distract individuals from meaningful growth.However, Tashia also sees this environment as a powerful opportunity. She notes a growing desire among women for honesty, depth, and real transformation. More individuals are seeking spaces where they feel seen, supported, and understood beyond surface-level expectations.She believes lasting change happens when people are encouraged to move with intention rather than performance, creating space for genuine growth, self-discovery, and long-term alignment.Faith continues to serve as the foundation of Tashia’s life and leadership. It influences how she makes decisions, how she leads, and how she serves others in both personal and professional spaces. From that foundation, she operates with a strong commitment to integrity, growth, resilience, and meaningful impact.For Tashia, success is not defined solely by external achievements, but by the ability to create positive, lasting influence in the lives of others. She remains deeply committed to work that reflects purpose, honesty, and transformation.At the core of her mission is a desire to help women feel seen, supported, and empowered to move forward with clarity and strength. Through Moms Making Moves and Moms Making Moves Mission, Tashia Leon continues to champion a message of intentional living and self-reconnection. She expands her impact through speaking engagements, community initiatives, and educational content designed to help women build lives aligned with who they truly are.Learn More about Tashia Leon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tashia-Leon or through her websites, https://tashialeon.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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