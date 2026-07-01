Missile Defense System Market to garner USD 40.04 Billion by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR

Missile Defense System

Missile Defense System Market (2021-2030)Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Range, Threat Type, Domain, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Missile defense system market size was valued at $26.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in number of conflicts throughout the world and surge in defense spending globally are expected to drive the missile defense system market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the missile defense systems is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in developments regarding the deployment of hypersonic missiles across the world and rise in adoption of AI in military operations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.Download Sample Pages : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11299 The global missile defense system market is driven by factors such as rise in number of conflicts and increase in spending for defense across the globe. High costs of missile defense system restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rapid adoption of AI in the defense sector and surge in development related to deployment of hypersonic missiles will provide ample opportunities for the growth of market in the future.The global missile defense system market is driven by factors such as rise in number of conflicts and increase in spending for defense across the globe.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global missile defense system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient missile defense systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system along with its huge defense spending and the rise in conflicts across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Taiwan, Pakistan, and North Korea.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f91ed0639d1f55ba04c84c248189665e By region, the market across North America was largest in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global missile defense systems industry revenue. The market is driven by high defense budget, surge in R&D activities, and technological advancements by top market players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience a notable growth with 5.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, owing to high defense spending, rise in conflicts among developing countries, and surge in adoption of missile defense systems.Leading market players:The Boeing CompanyRheinmetall AGThales GroupNorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationMBDAGeneral Dynamics CorporationLeonardo SpaBAE Systems plcFor Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11299 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aircraft-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-avionics-systems-market

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