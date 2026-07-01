Leading Edge Administrators (LEA) Launches Enhanced Digital Experience in Partnership with zakipoint Health

LEA launches a new digital platform with zakipoint Health to improve access, self-service, secure messaging, and stakeholder support.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEA is excited to announce the successful launch of its new digital engagement platform in partnership with zakipoint Health. This innovative platform delivers a more modern, personalized, and connected healthcare experience for members, employers, brokers, providers, and customer service teams, while enhancing accessibility and engagement across the healthcare journey.

The launch represents another step in LEA’s ongoing commitment to investing in technology that makes healthcare easier to navigate while improving the overall experience for every stakeholder.

The new platform gives members real-time access to benefits, digital ID cards, claims information, provider search, plan documents, and secure messaging through a single, easy-to-use web and mobile experience. Employers and brokers also benefit from enhanced tools and visibility, while customer service teams have greater insight into member activity.

"We are continually looking for ways to improve the experience of our members and clients," said Eli Levin, Esq., President of LEA. “This launch is yet another investment we have made with the goal of delivering a simpler, more connected healthcare experience while empowering our members with the information they need—when they need it."

While recently launched, LEA is already seeing encouraging results. Data show that members are increasingly finding answers on their own through the platform, utilizing secure messaging to communicate on their own schedule, and relying less on traditional phone support—providing members more flexibility in how they engage with their health plan.

"What makes this partnership especially rewarding is seeing the impact so quickly. It's exciting to hear that members are already embracing the platform, customer service call volumes are beginning to shift as more people find answers through self-service, and LEA is already beginning to realize meaningful operational efficiencies," said Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer at zakipoint Health. "This is exactly what a modern digital front door should do—empower members, providers, employers, and brokers with the information they need, when they need it, while enabling customer service teams to focus on the conversations where they can make the greatest impact. We're honored to be part of LEA's continued commitment to delivering an exceptional healthcare experience, and we're excited to continue building on this momentum together."

This launch marks the first phase of a broader digital transformation initiative, with additional capabilities planned in the coming months, including expanded engagement tools, analytics, and AI-powered automation.

To experience the new digital platform, visit Leading Edge's updated landing page at myLEA.app, where members, providers, employers, and brokers can access their respective portals and learn more about the enhanced digital experience

About Leading Edge Administrators

LEA is an independent third-party administrator providing comprehensive healthcare administration solutions for self-funded employers nationwide. By combining innovative technology, responsive client service, and data-driven solutions, LEA delivers streamlined plan administration, improved transparency, and cost-effective outcomes for employers, brokers, providers, and members.

About Zakipoint Health Inc.

zakipoint Health provides health plans and TPAs with a modern digital front door that combines member engagement, healthcare navigation, analytics, and AI-powered automation to improve both the member experience and operational performance.

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