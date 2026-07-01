Firepoint Energy to Participate in 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit Headlined by President Trump

Waste Coal Piles containing rare earth elements

Firepoint Energy announced its participation in the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit.

Our technologies turn Pennsylvania’s waste coal pollution into a pair of essential military assets, and we look forward to exploring partnerships that contribute to a thriving national defense system.” — Bill Smith

SALTSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firepoint Energy, Inc., a leader in critical minerals recovery and sustainable fuels innovation, today announced its participation in the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit.

Hosted by U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA), the two-day event will be held July 14–15, 2026, at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and headlined by President Donald J. Trump. Participants at the summit include defense contractors, technology innovators, investors, and senior government officials to advance President Trump’s “Peace through Strength” agenda, and position Pennsylvania as a powerhouse for defense innovation, manufacturing, and high-quality job creation.

Firepoint Energy’s stated goal is the recovery of rare earth elements (REEs) from Pennsylvania’s waste coal piles, while converting the remaining BTU value of the waste coal into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The REEs are materials that are essential for defense systems, including electric propulsion systems, and advanced electronics.

“Firepoint Energy is proud to participate in this landmark summit and engage with leaders advancing America’s defense and energy priorities,” said Firepoint Energy CEO Bill Smith. “Our technologies turn Pennsylvania’s waste coal pollution into a pair of essential military assets, and we look forward to exploring partnerships that contribute to a thriving national defense system.”

For more information about Firepoint Energy, please visit www.firepoint.energy.

ABOUT FIREPOINT ENERGY

Firepoint Energy is innovating the new energy frontier by fulfilling the growing global demand for rare earth elements and synthetic fuels. The company recovers REEs and converts waste coal into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and clean energy products using proprietary processes and established science. With principal operations and projects in Pennsylvania, Firepoint Energy is dedicated to securing U.S. critical mineral independence, advancing energy dominance, restoring former mining lands, and creating economic opportunity. For more information, visit www.firepoint.energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.