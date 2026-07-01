Grand Butterfly Gathering 2026 Soars Across Continents, Celebrating 'Wings of Purpose' Through Global Unity and Action
A section of the Grand Butterfly Gathering participants enjoying the fun in Jackson, Wyoming, on June 27, 2026. Photo: Chris Igwe/The Trueness Project.
Participants pose for a group photo during a walk as part of The Grand Butterfly Gathering in Kibera, Kenya. Photo: Godfrey Atsing'a/The Trueness Project.
With their wings, children and their chaperons, led by Paul Dangal, participate in The Grand Buttefly Gathering 2026 in Nepal. Photo: Paul Dangal.
A section of changemakers celebrating the butterfly event in Portugal, led by Jennifer Hill (L). Photo: Jennifer Hill.
Communities across 100+ countries united for the Grand Butterfly Gathering 2026, celebrating purpose, peace, conservation, and global collaboration/
The Grand Butterfly Gathering 2026 has concluded as a remarkable international success, bringing together hundreds of participants across North America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and beyond in a joyful celebration of purpose, peace, conservation, and authentic human connection.
Held under the theme "Wings of Purpose," this year's gathering united communities in Jackson, Wyoming; Kibera, Kenya; Nepal; Lehigh Acres, Florida; Portugal; and several other locations around the world.
While every gathering reflected its own local culture and priorities, all embraced the shared vision of inspiring people to discover their purpose while caring for one another and the natural world.
The Grand Butterfly Gathering reached a remarkable global milestone this year, with local events organized by participants in more than 100 countries around the world.
From Jackson, Wyoming, to Kibera, Kenya, Nepal, Lehigh Acres, Florida, Portugal, and many other communities, each gathering embraced the shared theme, "Wings of Purpose," through activities tailored to local cultures and needs.
This unprecedented international participation was made possible through the growing network of partnerships, collaborations, and volunteers that have joined The Trueness Project in recent years, demonstrating that when people unite around a common purpose, they can inspire impactful change across borders and cultures.
Activities reflected the diversity and creativity of the movement. Participants wore butterfly wings and butterfly pins, sang songs celebrating nature, shared stories of personal transformation and truth as pathways to peace, mentored children, encouraged young people to pursue their dreams with determination, and explored practical ways of protecting butterflies, pollinators, and the environment.
In Kenya, the gathering was curated by The Trueness Project team led by Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director of The Trueness Project, and Samwel Nyandika, Founder of Kibera Restoring Hope Youth Center, alongside a dedicated team of volunteers and community partners at Kibera Restoring Hope Youth Center.
Together, they facilitated children and youth mentorship, peace education, and the donation of copies of the newly launched Wings of Purpose to the center, ensuring the weekend's message would continue inspiring young people long after the event concluded.
The Grand Butterfly Gathering marked the culmination of a memorable weekend that also celebrated the June 26 international launch of the Wings of Purpose book, a collaborative, international best-selling book curated by M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project.
Bringing together 21 voices of change agents from around the world, the book reinforces the movement's message that meaningful change begins with embracing one's authentic self and using one's gifts to uplift others.
One of the weekend's defining moments came in Jackson, where Mayor Arne O. Jorgensen officially proclaimed the last Saturday in June as Butterfly Gathering Day.
Read by City Council Member Kevin Regan, representing the Town of Jackson Mayor, the proclamation recognizes both the ecological importance of butterflies and the role communities can play in protecting them.
"Butterflies serve as important pollinators and indicators of environmental health, and their conservation is vital to the well-being of our community and future generations," the declaration reads in part. It further encourages residents "to appreciate the butterflies around us and reflect on the small steps we can each take to create a more sustainable future for all living things."
The proclamation represents an important milestone for the growing international movement, affirming that conservation, community engagement, and personal transformation are deeply connected.
Adding to the celebration, several participants brought their dogs along, giving their canine companions a chance to join the worldwide canine flutter in a joyful display of togetherness and community spirit.
The Trueness Project extends its heartfelt appreciation to every volunteer, collaborator, community leader, partner organization, sponsor, author, mentor, and participant whose generosity made this year's gathering possible.
From those who organized local events and mentored young people to those who welcomed families, shared inspiring stories, performed music, coordinated logistics, and championed conservation, every contribution demonstrated the extraordinary impact that becomes possible when people unite around a common purpose.
Special appreciation is extended to World Happiness Foundation, Powerteam International, The Deuchakar Family, Optimum Elite Club, Mercy Missions Nepal, Kibera Restoring Hope Center, and the many other partners and supporters whose collaboration strengthened the movement across continents.
Their unwavering commitment reflects the immense value of international collaboration in advancing peace, environmental stewardship, leadership, and service.
At a time when the world needs greater understanding and cooperation, partnerships such as these reaffirm the power of joining hands for the common good and demonstrate what can be achieved when people work across borders with a shared vision.
Beyond the celebrations themselves, the Grand Butterfly Gathering continues to create lasting value for participating communities and individuals.
Through the relationships formed, stories of personal transformation shared, peace education exchanged, mentorship opportunities created, and international networks strengthened, participants leave inspired not only to grow personally but also to become ambassadors of hope and positive change within their own communities.
"The success of this year's Grand Butterfly Gathering reminds us that meaningful change is never the work of one individual," Teresa, an official Ambassador of Kindness and Happiness, said.
"It is the result of people choosing to collaborate, serve, encourage one another, and believe that even the smallest act of kindness or conservation can create lasting impact. Together, our wings carry hope farther."
The Trueness Project looks forward to continued collaborations with organizations, communities, volunteers, and changemakers around the world in promoting peace, advancing conservation, and championing a better world for present and future generations.
As the movement continues to grow internationally, The Trueness Project looks forward to welcoming even more communities to the next Grand Butterfly Gathering on June 26, 2027, the last Saturday of June, continuing a tradition that celebrates purpose, unity, environmental stewardship, and the collective power of ordinary people creating extraordinary change together.
About The Trueness Project
The Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) international nonprofit organization headquartered in Wyoming that empowers people to live authentically while advancing peace, leadership, education, and community transformation. Through global partnerships, youth initiatives, collaborative publications, and international events such as the Grand Butterfly Gathering, the organization inspires individuals to create positive change in their communities and beyond.
M. Teresa Lawrence
President & Executive Director, The Trueness Project
info@truenessproject.org
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