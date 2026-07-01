Award-winning and Best-selling Author Heather B. Moore Explores the Lives of Eight Women Who Helped Shape America

Her America by Heather B. Moore Heather B. Moore Harriet Tubman, abolitionist, humanitarian, and conductor on the Underground Railroad. Susan B. Anthony, pioneering leader of the American women's suffrage Eleanor Roosevelt, First Lady, diplomat, and champion of human rights.

New Release Combines Historical Fiction and Nonfiction to Tell the Stories of Women Who Challenged the Status Quo and Transformed the Nation

Although I've studied history my entire career, I was deeply moved when learning about the personal and family challenges these women dealt with while championing civil rights and ethical change.” — Heather B. Moore

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning and USA Today best-selling author Heather B. Moore will release “Her America: Eight Women Who Transformed the Nation” on Aug. 4 through Shadow Mountain Publishing.Blending vivid historical-fiction vignettes with meticulously researched nonfiction, “Her America” introduces readers to eight women whose courage, conviction, and determination helped shape the United States across generations.The book highlights the lives and contributions of Mercy Otis Warren, Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idár, and Marguerite Higgins. Though their backgrounds, causes, and eras differed, each challenged expectations and fought to expand opportunity, equality, and human rights.“I could not be more excited for readers to learn about these remarkable women,” Moore said. “Starting with Revolutionary writer and the first published female historian, Mercy Otis Warren, I wanted to dive a little deeper into the lives of eight remarkable women who faced immense challenges while trailblazing effective change.”From the American Revolution to the civil rights movement, “Her America” examines how these women used their voices, writing, activism, journalism, and political influence to leave a lasting mark on the nation.“This book is unique because I've interwoven both historical-fiction vignettes and nonfiction prose to provide a fuller and more intimate understanding of their lives,” Moore said.“Her America” also explores the personal sacrifices and struggles these women faced while pursuing change. Harriet Tubman endured lifelong pain from a traumatic brain injury. Susan B. Anthony often traveled and campaigned with little financial security. Eleanor Roosevelt pursued civil rights advocacy while navigating profound personal challenges in her marriage.“Although I've studied history my entire career, I was deeply moved when learning about the personal and family challenges these women dealt with while championing civil rights and ethical change,” Moore said.Moore added that she hopes readers will come away with a deeper appreciation for the resilience, determination, and humanity of women whose efforts continue to influence modern society.“These eight women laid their hearts open and put their souls into writing, speaking, and organizing as they rallied others to fight for justice in order to secure a stronger and safer future for all of us today,” she said. “America simply wouldn’t be the same without them.”Moore’s latest will appeal to readers interested in American history, women’s studies, biography, and social change. The book will also be well suited for classrooms, libraries, and book clubs, offering opportunities for discussion about leadership, courage, and citizenship.“Her America” releases Aug. 4 in print, digital, and audio formats and will be widely available online and at brick-and-mortar stores across the country.About the AuthorHeather B. Moore is a USA Today best-selling and award-winning author of more than 70 publications, including "The Paper Daughters of Chinatown" and "Under the Java Moon." She has lived on both the East and West Coasts of the United States, including Hawaii, and attended school abroad, including the Cairo American College in Egypt and the Anglican School of Jerusalem in Israel. A lifelong student of history, she is passionate about historical research and bringing overlooked stories to life through her writing.About the PublisherShadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and nonfiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times best-selling series "Fablehaven" and the sequel series "Dragonwatch" by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Nonfiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book "7 Tipping Points that Saved the World." Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s "Christmas Jars" — now a major motion picture—and the award-winning "The Rent Collector" by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.

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