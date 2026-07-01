Influential Women Spotlights Nancy Escarcega, MPH, CISS-EO, ASQ CQA: Associate Director At Lonza, Advancing Sterility

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston-Based Microbiology and Quality Leader Drives Global Standards in Sterility Assurance, Patient Safety, and Biopharmaceutical InnovationHouston, Texas – Nancy Escarcega, MPH, CISS-EO, ASQ CQA, is a biotechnology professional specializing in sterility assurance and microbial control. Currently serving as Associate Director at Lonza, she leads global initiatives focused on ensuring the sterility, safety, and quality of cell and gene therapy products—work that plays a critical role in the delivery of life-saving treatments to patients worldwide.With more than 12 years of experience across microbiology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, Nancy brings a unique combination of technical expertise and leadership to complex global operations. She is known for her ability to troubleshoot sterility and contamination issues, support international network sites, and maintain rigorous quality standards across highly regulated manufacturing environments.Nancy began her career in microbiology immediately after earning her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from New Mexico State University. Her early exposure to laboratory work sparked a lasting interest in microorganisms and their role in healthcare and product safety. This foundation led her into increasingly specialized roles in sterility assurance, ultimately shaping her career in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical quality systems.Nancy later earned a Master of Public Health from American Public University, further strengthening her understanding of public health systems, regulatory frameworks, and global health impact. Throughout her career, she has pursued continuous professional development, earning certifications including Certified Industrial Sterilization Specialist – Ethylene Oxide (CISS-EO) and ASQ Certified Quality Auditor (CQA), reflecting her ongoing commitment to excellence in quality and compliance.In her current role at Lonza, Nancy is responsible for leading global sterility assurance initiatives that support the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies, including cell and gene therapies. Her work ensures that products meet the highest safety standards before reaching patients, reinforcing the integrity of some of the most innovative treatments in modern medicine.Beyond her technical responsibilities, Nancy is widely recognized for her collaborative and empathetic leadership style. She fosters environments where cross-functional teams are encouraged to problem-solve collectively, ask questions freely, and work together to resolve complex manufacturing and quality challenges. Her leadership approach emphasizes trust, communication, and shared accountability across global teams.Her expertise and leadership have also been recognized within the industry through speaking engagements at professional conferences, where she has shared insights on sterility assurance, microbial control, and quality systems in advanced therapy manufacturing. These contributions have positioned her as an influential voice in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.Nancy attributes her success to perseverance, passion, and a commitment to continuous learning. A defining moment in her career occurred when she was invited to speak on a professional conference panel as one of the few young Hispanic women in attendance. That experience not only reinforced her confidence but also affirmed her place within the industry and deepened her commitment to advancing her field.She credits her growth not only to personal determination but also to the support of her family. Nancy highlights her husband, Matthew, as a key source of encouragement and partnership throughout her career. She describes their relationship as a true team effort, with his support enabling her to pursue professional opportunities, take on leadership roles, and continue advancing in a demanding field.Nancy also acknowledges the strong foundation laid by her parents, particularly her father, who instilled in her a disciplined “If I can, you can too” mindset. From an early age, she was taught that success is achieved through hard work, education, and perseverance—values that continue to guide her today.Throughout her professional journey, she has also benefited from mentorship, most notably from Tamara Setzer, who played a pivotal role in her transition into the biopharmaceutical industry. Nancy credits her mentor, along with numerous other professionals, for helping shape her career development and leadership approach.She actively encourages young women entering the field to believe in themselves and remain steadfast in pursuing their goals, even in challenging or male-dominated environments. She emphasizes that success is achievable through persistence, resilience, and self-belief, even when the path is difficult.Nancy also speaks candidly about the importance of balance, particularly for women navigating demanding careers alongside family responsibilities. She acknowledges the challenges of managing both while reinforcing that success in both areas is possible with discipline, support, and perseverance.One of the key challenges she identifies in her field is balancing the fast-paced demands of a high-stakes global biotechnology career with personal and family responsibilities. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity within the rapid advancement of cell and gene therapies, which she describes as one of the most exciting and impactful areas in modern medicine.For Nancy, being part of an industry that directly contributes to the development of life-saving therapies is both meaningful and motivating. She views her work as deeply connected to patient outcomes and the broader advancement of global healthcare.Nancy is a woman of faith who values positivity, patience, and prayer as guiding principles in both her personal and professional life. These values help her maintain perspective, resilience, and balance in a demanding industry.As a leader, she is committed to being collaborative, approachable, and appropriately firm when needed. She prioritizes creating environments where team members feel supported, empowered, and encouraged to grow professionally.Above all, Nancy is dedicated to serving as a role model for emerging professionals. She leads with integrity, resilience, and authenticity, demonstrating through her actions the importance of purpose-driven leadership in science and healthcare.In addition to her professional achievements, Nancy is actively engaged in her community, supports animal rescue initiatives, and is an active member of her sorority alumnae group, Delta Gamma. Her leadership and impact have also been recognized in the 2026 Influential Women Magazine, highlighting her contributions to biotechnology, public health, and women in science.Through her work at Lonza and her broader professional influence, Nancy Escarcega continues to advance global standards in sterility assurance and microbial control while helping shape the future of safe, effective, and innovative therapies in biotechnology.Learn More about Nancy Escarcega:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nancy-Escarcega Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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