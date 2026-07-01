Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Fifty-Eight Years of “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight”

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated a milestone of its mission as the keystone of medical readiness aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and wellness in the surrounding communities on July 1, 2026.

Fifty-eight years earlier, at 11 a.m. on July 1, 1968, Naval Hospital Cherry Point was formally commissioned by Marine Maj. Gen. M.E. Carl, then-commanding general of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. This marked a significant development for the base, as previously the only medical facility on the installation was a dispensary.

The hospital’s first commander was Navy Capt. Anthony Rush. A Navy doctor, Rush led the facility until July 30, 1971. His previous assignments included Senior Medical Officer for MCAS Cherry Point, Staff Medical Officer for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Senior Medical Officer for Naval Station, Rota, Spain.

Officer staffing for the hospital at its commissioning included nine Medical Corps plus three augmentees, one Dental Corps, five Medical Service Corps, and nine Nurse Corps. Enlisted staffing included 44 Hospital Corpsmen plus four augmentees, one Dental Technician and 17 Civil Service employees.

Fifty-eight years later, Sailors and civilians serving at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point honor the legacy of the original staff by continuing their mission of keeping MCAS Cherry Point’s service members medically ready for deployment while caring for their family members.