Erin Bradley Named 2026 Supervisor of the Year for USACE New England District

CONCORD, Mass - Erin Bradley, chief of the Contracts Branch in the Contracting Division, was named the 2026 Supervisor of the Year for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. The award was presented during the district’s Founder’s Day official ceremony, June 26, by Col. Justin R. Pabis, New England District commander.

“The NAE Supervisor of the Year award recognizes supervisory employees whose performance or service during the period considered is exceptional when measured against the position’s requirements and far exceeds contributions and service of others with comparable responsibilities,” said Jon Belmont, the district’s chief of staff. “Any employee can recommend any supervisor to that nominee’s division or office chief.”

Selection for this honor is a rigorous process. Seven supervisors were nominated this year. All candidates were evaluated based on how well they support the USACE priorities of People, Readiness, Partnership and Innovation, as well as their impact on the district and community. After the nominations were received, Belmont compiled and disseminated them to the awards committee for discussion, voting and recommendation to the commander.

Bradley’s nomination stood out from the other candidates.

“Erin’s nominators cited how much she values her employees, encouraging work-life balance and championing continuous learning,” said Belmont. “She has created a culture of accountability and excellence within the Contracts Branch and leverages exceptional partnership skills to resolve conflicts fairly while upholding the branch’s duty to the taxpayer.”

Her nominators praised Bradley for encouraging innovation by empowering her team to identify process improvements and work collaboratively to implement them. Bradley was thrilled to learn that her team had nominated her.

“I’m humbled and honored that my team put me in for this award, especially in a year that was particularly challenging for our office,” said Bradley. “I don’t feel like I deserve it over any of our other great supervisors in the district, but I will endeavor to live up to the title and better serve our team’s greatest resource, the people!”

“I’ll close the summary of her nomination with a verbatim quote: ‘It would be a profound challenge to find anyone who would speak ill of her,’” said Belmont.