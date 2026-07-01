Top Physician and Psychiatrist Dr. Jeffery Jerome Grace Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Jeffery Jerome Grace was a teen he was riding home on a city bus, witnessed a person in the throes of a seizure, and felt something shift inside. He wanted to help, wished he knew how to help, and decided to train to become a doctor. Originally, he thought he might become a surgeon or a pathologist, but another early experience led him to pursue psychiatry. Getting through to a young man who had witnessed multiple family deaths and nearly died himself gave the young Resident an incredible feeling. He says it was awesome to bring a sense of comfort to someone who had felt so totally devastated. Today Jeffery Jerome Grace is an honored psychiatrist with decades of experience in private practice, research, teaching, and the administrative leadership of facilities and programs devoted to psychiatric care and substance use recovery.

Dr. Grace is a trusted physician based in the Buffalo, New York area. He has a private practice in his own name and also supervises medical care and systems for a five hundred-bed hospital serving patients from 8 upper NY counties near Niagara Falls. It is called the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. His position there began with employment from an outside consultancy and his influence kept on expanding.

Dr. Grace obtained his MD from Wayne State University in 1981 and then completed a residency at University of CA Davis Medical Center. He notes that Psychiatry is far from a favorite residency and even his own parents tried to dissuade him. But he was drawn to the field, to the prospect of making a difference, and it was a long and honorable journey. He spent some years working in the substance abuse specialty, doing research on novel treatments for opioid addiction that could be administered in a medical office setting, and also when helping to develop an interesting pharmaceutical for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Dr. Grace’s patience, dedication, and keen interest in helping people who are misunderstood and overwhelmed has led to numerous honors and recognitions, including an Exemplary Psychiatrist Award from the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill and a profile in Who’s Who. He does not pursue these lofty awards and is a modest and humble person who takes pride in doing a good job, giving his position his full attention, and making a difference, one person at a time.

As Dr. Grace approaches 10 years in his most recent position, and advances in age, he begins to consider new opportunities and what to do before retirement.

“I think one thing that I offer is the ability to listen. I listen closely to people and acknowledge their feelings. I give them care and comfort. I make them feel heard and understood. Once, a woman who had been through so much tragedy, with fresh hurt each time they made a new discovery about her daughter, told me I couldn’t have made it through without you. That is the ultimate reward for me, to change the future for one patient. To be the one person in the room who heard, cared, and contributed to someone’s betterment.”

In coming to the podcast Dr. Grace hopes to break down barriers and encourage people to take the same amount of concern and medical interventions for their mental health that they would for diabetes or heart conditions. He ensures people of utter confidentiality and that if they share concerns with the doctor, it is just the doctor and not the whole world. So be open, free, unload your burdens and get help. He says we are all humans, and we are all facing stress each day, and trying to stay whole and strong. No one escapes. No one is guaranteed a pass and we all come to a tipping point some time.

Being human, rather than a superstar, is exactly what makes this doctor so outstanding.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Jeffery Jerome Grace in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday June 29th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-physician-and/id1785721253?i=1000774972112

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-physician-and-psychiatrist-dr-jeffery-jerome-grace-337922420

https://open.spotify.com/episode/73kfzEr8P32egQrJkDQ1Iy

To learn more about Dr. Jeffery Jerome Grace please visit www.jefferygracemdpc.com

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