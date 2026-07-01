Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

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Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on July 1st, 2026

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Decree-Law, presented by the Minister of Justice, Sérgio de Jesus Fernandes da Costa Hornai, for the first amendment to Decree-Law No. 10/2012 of February 29th, which establishes the Special Career Path and Statute of the Prison Guard.

The purpose of this Decree-Law is to revise the Special Career Regime and Statute for Prison Guards, in effect since 2012, to clarify the rules for career advancement, recognise the value of prison guards, and enhance the effectiveness of the prison system.

Among the main amendments introduced by this Decree-Law are the creation of the rank of Chief Prison Guard, the revision of promotion rules, the increase in the salary supplement to 50% of the base salary, the right to a meal during shifts, and the creation of an exceptional seniority-based promotion system for prison guards who have remained at the highest rank of their respective category for more than eight years, provided they meet the legal requirements. The law also introduces adjustments to recruitment, training, and the exercise of leadership duties.

The purpose of this revision is to recognise the merit and dedication of prison guards, create better opportunities for career advancement, and contribute to improving security and the quality of services in correctional facilities.

This draft Decree-Law had already been discussed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 13th, 2024. However, following adjustments made during the final drafting process—specifically to harmonise the compensation system, provide for the right to a meal during work shifts, and establish a transitional system for extraordinary promotions—it became necessary to review and deliberate on it again.

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The Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Jesuína Maria Ferreira Gomes, presented the Council of Ministers with the programme for the official visit to Timor-Leste by the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, to be held on July 2nd and 3rd, 2026.

The programme includes meetings with the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, a bilateral meeting between the delegations of the two countries, a joint press conference, and an official luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão. The visit also includes the President of the Republic awarding the Order of Timor-Leste to the Prime Minister of Singapore in recognition of his contribution to strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

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This was followed by a presentation from the Minister of Transport and Communications, Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, on progress in implementing the Timor-Leste Southern Submarine Cable System (TLSSC) and the national terrestrial fibre-optic network.

The presentation reported on the completion of the installation and testing of the international submarine cable—which has already been declared ready for commercial operation—as well as on the creation of the public corporation Cabos de Timor-Leste, EP, responsible for managing this strategic infrastructure, and on progress towards its operationalisation.

The main initiatives currently underway or planned were also presented, including preparations for the start of commercial operations, strengthening the company’s operational capacity, increasing redundancy in international connections, enhancing cybersecurity, and expanding the national fibre-optic network, with the aim of strengthening national digital connectivity and boosting the digital economy.

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Lastly, Defence Minister Donaciano do Rosário Gomes gave a presentation to the Council of Ministers on the project to build the FALINTIL-Timor-Leste Defence Forces (F-FDTL) Military Hospital, carried out as part of bilateral cooperation between Timor-Leste and the People’s Republic of China.

During the presentation, the Chinese technical mission responsible for the project’s preparatory work outlined the key features of the future Timor-Leste–China Friendship Hospital, to be built next to the Ministry of Defence and the F-FDTL Headquarters in Dili. The project includes a general hospital with a capacity of 100 beds, covering approximately 10,500 square metres, featuring an eight-storey main building and support structures, equipped with modern medical technology and designed to provide outpatient care, emergency services, inpatient care, diagnostic imaging, clinical laboratory services, and intensive care.

A presentation was also given on the establishment of an Interministerial Committee to oversee and monitor the construction of the future Military Hospital.

This strategic project aims to strengthen the operational capacity of the F-FDTL, complement the services provided by the National Health Service, improve responses to emergencies, disasters, and humanitarian crises, promote training and development in military medicine, reduce dependence on treatment abroad, and benefit the civilian population, thereby contributing to the strengthening of national capacity in the health sector and to the country’s economic development. END