Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste Ninth Constitutional Government ............................................................................................................................. Press Release Government of Timor-Leste welcomes Official Visit by His Excellency Mr Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore

The Government of Timor-Leste is pleased to announce that His Excellency Mr Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore, will undertake an Official Visit to Timor-Leste from 2 to 3 July 2026.

This will be the first visit by a Prime Minister of Singapore to Timor-Leste and represents an important milestone in the relationship between the two countries. The visit reflects the strong friendship between Timor-Leste and Singapore and will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, deepen people-to-people links and advance shared priorities within ASEAN.

Singapore has been a long-standing and valued partner of Timor-Leste, including through its support for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN and through capacity-building programs for Timorese officials. The visit comes at an important time, following Timor-Leste’s accession as the 11th Member State of ASEAN and as both countries look to deepen cooperation within the ASEAN community.