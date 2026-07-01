Government of Timor-Leste welcomes Official Visit by His Excellency Mr Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore
Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government
.............................................................................................................................
Press Release
Government of Timor-Leste welcomes Official Visit by His Excellency Mr Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore
The Government of Timor-Leste is pleased to announce that His Excellency Mr Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore, will undertake an Official Visit to Timor-Leste from 2 to 3 July 2026.
This will be the first visit by a Prime Minister of Singapore to Timor-Leste and represents an important milestone in the relationship between the two countries. The visit reflects the strong friendship between Timor-Leste and Singapore and will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, deepen people-to-people links and advance shared priorities within ASEAN.
Singapore has been a long-standing and valued partner of Timor-Leste, including through its support for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN and through capacity-building programs for Timorese officials. The visit comes at an important time, following Timor-Leste’s accession as the 11th Member State of ASEAN and as both countries look to deepen cooperation within the ASEAN community.
The Government of Timor-Leste looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Wong and his delegation to Dili and to further strengthening the friendship and practical cooperation between Timor-Leste and Singapore. ENDS
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.