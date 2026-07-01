Influential Women Recognizes Michele Tevis For Transforming Modern Leadership Through Presence, Purpose, And Performance

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Certified Coach Leverages 30+ Years of Apple Executive Experience to Guide Leaders Through Complexity, Growth, and Human-Centered TransformationEl Dorado Hills, California – Michele Tevis is a seasoned executive leader and Professional Certified Coach (PCC) through the International Coaching Federation, bringing more than 30 years of senior leadership experience at Apple into her work as the Founder of Insight 2 Empower Coaching & Consulting. Today, she partners with executives and emerging leaders navigating complexity, change, and increased responsibility, helping them develop clarity, resilience, and intentional leadership in high-performance environments.During her three-decade tenure at Apple, Michele played a key role in leading large-scale, globally impactful initiatives, including the launches of the iPhone and iPad. She led high-performing teams in fast-paced, high-stakes environments where precision, collaboration, and execution were essential. Known for her ability to translate executive vision into operational excellence, she built a reputation for strong communication, business acumen, and delivering measurable results across global organizations.Throughout her corporate career, Michele naturally gravitated toward mentoring and coaching others. Colleagues frequently sought her guidance on leadership challenges, often asking who would take on that support role once she transitioned out of Apple. That recurring theme ultimately inspired her to explore coaching more intentionally and professionally.At the time, executive coaching was still widely misunderstood, often seen as corrective rather than developmental. Motivated to help reshape that perception, Michele committed herself to personal and professional growth. She worked with a coach who encouraged her to move beyond a purely results-driven mindset and instead learn how to “be” as a leader—not just deliver outcomes. That experience became a turning point in her journey.She went on to complete the coaching program at the University of California, Davis Extension and earned her Professional Certified Coach credential through the International Coaching Federation. This foundation formalized what had already been a deeply embedded practice throughout her leadership career: helping others grow, reflect, and lead more effectively.Today, Michele serves as a leadership coach with Modern Health and through her own practice, Insight 2 Empower Coaching & Consulting. Her work focuses on helping leaders strengthen self-awareness, expand perspective, and make intentional decisions in complex organizational environments. She is known for blending practical executive experience with reflective coaching practices that support both performance and personal growth.In recent years, her coaching approach has evolved to incorporate somatic coaching, mindfulness, and spiritual awareness—reflecting her own journey toward greater presence, balance, and internal alignment. This integrated methodology allows her clients to move beyond surface-level leadership skills and develop deeper emotional intelligence, resilience, and self-awareness.Michele attributes her success to resiliency, resourcefulness, and the power of relationships. Her extensive experience at Apple shaped her ability to navigate matrixed organizations where influence, storytelling, collaboration, and internal networking were critical to success. These skills continue to inform her coaching philosophy today.For Michele, one of the most meaningful aspects of her work is witnessing transformation in others. She finds deep fulfillment in seeing clients shift into self-belief, take ownership of their development, and translate insight into action. She has supported leaders in earning promotions, evolving their leadership styles, and embracing more empathetic, human-centered approaches to management. For her, these outcomes are the clearest evidence that coaching creates lasting impact.A pivotal piece of career advice that continues to guide Michele is: when your values and the company’s values no longer align, it may be time to explore new opportunities. While she initially did not fully understand the depth of this guidance, lived experience later revealed its importance. It has since become a cornerstone of her decision-making and professional philosophy.Michele also views the rise of artificial intelligence as both a challenge and an opportunity within the coaching industry. Rather than replacing human-centered coaching, she sees AI as a tool that can enhance efficiency by streamlining administrative tasks and allowing coaches to focus more fully on transformational client work. She is actively exploring how AI can be responsibly integrated into coaching practices while preserving emotional intelligence, presence, and human connection.At the same time, Michele continues to emphasize the importance of ongoing professional development, including emerging certifications, new assessment tools, and evolving methodologies. She is also exploring somatic coaching more deeply as part of her practice evolution, with a focus on embodiment, mindfulness, and helping clients quiet mental noise to access clarity and insight.Beyond her professional work, Michele is guided by values of freedom, balance, and intentional living. She has structured her coaching practice to avoid a traditional full-time corporate schedule, allowing space for reflection, renewal, and meaningful personal experiences. Her mornings begin with meditation and reflection, grounding her before engaging with clients.She typically limits her schedule to three to four coaching sessions per day, ensuring she can remain fully present and effective in each interaction. This intentional pacing reflects her belief that leadership and coaching both require clarity, energy management, and presence.Outside of work, Michele embraces seasonal living and enjoys the natural rhythms of life in Northern California. She finds joy in outdoor activities, live music, journaling, and spending time with her family, including attending her grandchildren’s games and events. Time with friends and her husband also remains a central part of her personal fulfillment.A recurring theme in her philosophy is the importance of self-awareness and presence. Michele emphasizes understanding personal triggers, practicing reflection, and developing a deeper awareness of one’s internal state. Her own life has shifted from a fast-paced, externally driven career environment to one grounded in mindfulness, balance, and intentional living.Ultimately, Michele Tevis believes that true fulfillment comes from being fully present in one’s life—taking time to notice the world, appreciate quiet moments, and cultivate gratitude and awareness. Through her coaching practice, she continues to help leaders not only achieve professional success but also develop a deeper sense of clarity, purpose, and alignment in both their work and personal lives.Learn More about Michele Tevis:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Michele-Tevis Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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