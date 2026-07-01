Goodguys Rod & Custom Takes Over Columbus for its 28th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance

Thousands of classic cars and trucks take over the Ohio Expo Center for the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance, July 10-12 Eighteen lucky finalists from across the country will select a “lucky key” with hopes to win the Goodguys 2026 Grand Prize Giveaway car, a 1940 Ford Coupe built by Roseville Rod and Custom. Goodguys will announce the winners of two of their coveted “Top 12 of the Year Awards” presented by BASF including the Forgeline Street Machine of the Year and the Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year.

Thousands of classic cars and trucks take over the Ohio Expo Center for the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance, July 10-12

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show will be hosting thousands of classic and custom car enthusiasts newly renovated and completed Ohio Expo Center, July 10-12, for the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance!Known as “The Big One” on the Goodguys 15 event national schedule, the Summit Racing Nationals brings in over 6,000 hot rods, muscle cars, classic trucks, customs, and specialty vehicles for a family friendly weekend of good times celebrating the car culture of America. The event brings in the most incredible classic cars and trucks, top manufacturers, and the best builders in the country where they can take part in some of Goodguys biggest awards of the Year.On Saturday evening Goodguys will announce the winners of two of their coveted “ Top 12 of the Year Awards” presented by BASF including the Forgeline Street Machine of the Year and the Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year. The Best New Products of the Year, presented by In the Garage Media, will also be announced and the Goodguys 2027 Grand Prize Giveaway car, an amazing 1966 Chevelle built by GAP Industries, will be unveiled!There will be plenty of exciting racing action all weekend with the Goodguys AutoCross Racing Series where drivers make laps on a tight, fast track, vying for chance to win the “Forgeline Buckeye Shootout” on Saturday followed by an All American Shootout on Sunday for newer, American-made or powered vehicles. There is also the sound and fury of supercharged racing engines during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest, a tire roasting Burnout Contest on Saturday, and be sure to catch the Street Machine and Street Rod contenders as they make their cruise laps around the fairgrounds.For the kids, there is a Family Fun Zone for opportunity to romp and race on a pedal drift cart, play other games, and sign up for the free Auto World Model Car Make-and-Take. There is also a Goodgals Gallery full of locally made arts and crafts, live music, and more before diving back into a giant swap meet of vintage parts or the Cars 4-Sale Corral.The Summit Racing Nationals brings in the top hot rod and restoration manufacturers in the industry setup in the Manufacturers Midway and inside the Bricker Buildering where you’ll find the New Product Showcase where the best, most innovative new products are on display with a chance to score a Best new Product of the Year Award. To learn more about these new products, there will be two days of free tech seminars as part of SEMA’s Hot Rod Industry Alliance’s Education Days and Auto Metal Direct is back with their Ultimate GM Truck Experience with celebrities, amazing cars, and a live restoration project!The weekend concludes Sunday afternoon with an awards ceremony featuring more than 100 specialty awards. Highlights include the Builders Choice Awards selected by renowned builders Dutchboys Hotrods and Roadster Shop, along with more than 80 specialty honors. At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, 18 lucky finalists from across the country will select a “lucky key” with hopes to win the Goodguys 2026 Grand Prize Giveaway car, a 1940 Ford Coupe built by Roseville Rod and Custom!This Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance is truly the “Big One” and is an event you cannot miss! Friday and Saturday are open to ’99 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar’s All American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/ggn WHAT: Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceWHERE: Ohio Expo Center, 717 East 17th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211WHEN: July 10 – 12, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/ggn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests

Check out the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals in Columbus, Ohio

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