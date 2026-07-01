Safety Training Seminars Expands Statewide with Opening of Its 100th BLS Certification School

Safety Training Seminars makes lifesaving education more accessible with a new school in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Training Seminars, a leading provider of American Heart Association certification courses, is proud to announce the opening of its 100th school offering BLS Certification Classes. This major milestone reflects the company’s continued commitment to expanding access to lifesaving education throughout California.

The new San Jose training location offers American Heart Association BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid certification courses for healthcare professionals, students, childcare providers, teachers, workplace safety teams, and members of the community. With classes offered daily and low prices, Safety Training Seminars makes it easier for individuals and organizations to complete required certification training on a schedule that works for them.

The San Jose location serves students throughout downtown San Jose, Willow Glen, Japantown, Rose Garden, Santana Row, Campbell, Santa Clara, Milpitas, and the greater Silicon Valley region. Whether students need BLS certification for employment, ACLS or PALS renewal for hospital work, or CPR and First Aid training for school, childcare, or workplace requirements, the new center provides a convenient and reliable option.

“Opening our 100th BLS certification school in San Jose is an exciting achievement for Safety Training Seminars,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “Our mission has always been to make American Heart Association training convenient, affordable, and available to as many communities as possible. By offering low prices and daily classes, we help healthcare professionals, students, childcare providers, and employees gain the confidence and skills to respond during emergencies.”

Safety Training Seminars provides courses designed to meet the needs of medical and non-medical participants. BLS, ACLS, and PALS courses are commonly required for nurses, doctors, dentists, dental assistants, EMTs, paramedics, respiratory therapists, and medical students. CPR and First Aid classes are ideal for teachers, childcare providers, coaches, fitness professionals, office staff, parents, and anyone who wants to be prepared to help in an emergency.

Each course follows current American Heart Association guidelines and includes practical training to help students recognize emergencies, perform CPR, use an AED, and respond effectively until professional help arrives.

About Safety Training Seminars

Established in 1989, Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned AHA training center that provides high-quality BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid certification courses. It has training schools throughout California and operates with one clear mission: to make lifesaving education accessible, affordable, and stress-free for healthcare professionals and the general public.



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