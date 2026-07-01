Big Fin SEO Launches White-Label Generative Engine Optimization Services for Marketing Agencies Nationwide

Digital marketing firm offers fully branded GEO fulfillment, helping clients achieve visibility across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Claude

Most businesses have no idea whether they are showing up when someone asks ChatGPT for a recommendation in their category. Our scanner gives them a concrete starting point.” — Michael H. Fleischner, CEO

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Fin SEO, a digital marketing agency founded in 2010 and headquartered at 17 Main Street, Suite 601, Robbinsville, New Jersey, today announced the formal launch of its white-label Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) service line for marketing agencies across the United States. The program enables agencies to offer AI visibility services under their own brand, without building an internal fulfillment team.

GEO, or Generative Engine Optimization, is the practice of optimizing a business's online presence to appear in AI-generated answers and recommendations from platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude. As AI-powered search continues to reshape how consumers discover businesses, brands that are not optimized for generative search are increasingly invisible to potential customers.

"Traditional SEO is no longer enough," said Michael Fleischner, founder and CEO of Big Fin SEO and author of the bestselling book SEO Made Simple. Buyers are now asking ChatGPT which law firm to call, asking Gemini which contractor to hire, and asking Perplexity which software to buy. If a business is not showing up in those AI-generated answers, it is losing customers every single day. Our white-label GEO program gives agencies a ready-made answer to the most urgent question their clients are asking right now."

A Structured Three-Tier Service Model

Big Fin SEO's white-label GEO program is structured around three service tiers:

Launch - $1,497/month: AI Visibility Audit, Technical SEO Review, Schema Markup, LLMs.txt, AI Page Structure Optimization, one monthly content asset, white-label visibility report.

Accelerate - $2,997/month: Everything in Launch, plus Entity Optimization, Executive Authority Development, Advanced Structured Data, Review Optimization, Local AI Visibility, two monthly content enhancements, AI Prompt Testing, and Competitive Visibility Reporting.

Dominate - $4,997/month: Everything in Accelerate, plus Authority Asset Development, AI Citation Strategy, three monthly content enhancements, Cross-Platform AI Visibility Monitoring across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Claude, and a Quarterly Strategy Review.

All tiers are month-to-month, fully white-labeled, and upgradeable.

Built for Agency Economics

Agency partners who resell Big Fin SEO's GEO services under their own brand report margins between 50 and 135 percent. Deliverables carry no Big Fin SEO branding.

"We built this specifically for agencies that want to move fast," said Fleischner. "Their clients are coming to them with questions about AI search. The agency doesn't have time to hire GEO specialists, build a methodology, and test it across industries. We have already done all of that. An agency can be selling GEO within a week of signing up."

A Free GEO Readiness Assessment

Big Fin SEO's GEO Readiness Scan is available at no cost at geo.bigfinseo.com. The scanner evaluates a website's readiness across structured data, entity signals, content architecture, and technical SEO factors.

"Most businesses have no idea whether they are showing up when someone asks ChatGPT for a recommendation in their category," said Fleischner. "Our scan gives them a concrete starting point."

Serving Agencies Across the United States

Big Fin SEO's white-label GEO and SEO programs serve marketing agencies nationwide, with depth in legal services, dental and DSO organizations, home services, professional services, healthcare, real estate, and eCommerce. The company has delivered white-label SEO fulfillment since 2014 and formalized its GEO methodology in 2024.

Agencies can review tiers and apply at bigfinseo.com/agency-partnership/

About Big Fin SEO

Big Fin SEO is a digital marketing agency founded in 2010 by Michael Fleischner, a TEDx speaker, bestselling author, and marketing strategist with more than 30 years of experience. The company provides white-label GEO fulfillment, white-label SEO, and AI visibility services for marketing agencies nationwide, and works with select direct clients. Michael Fleischner is the author of SEO Made Simple and has appeared on ABC World News, the TODAY Show, and Bloomberg Radio. Big Fin SEO is headquartered at 17 Main Street, Suite 601, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.

GEO Readiness Scanner: geo.bigfinseo.com

Agency Partnership: bigfinseo.com/agency-partnership/

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