Adventure Tourism Market to Reach USD 841.7 Bn by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Experience-Centric Travel

The Adventure Tourism Market is projected to grow at a 10.34% CAGR during 2026–2031, driven by experiential travel demand, with Europe leading the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the adventure tourism market size is expected to grow from USD 514.53 billion in 2026 to USD 841.73 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.34%. Growth is being driven by rising demand for experiential travel, with travelers increasingly seeking authentic, immersive, and activity-based experiences over conventional sightseeing trips. The growing popularity of outdoor recreation, eco-tourism, and culturally enriching journeys is expanding the appeal of adventure tourism across a wider demographic. In addition, advancements in digital booking platforms, improved travel accessibility, and the introduction of customized travel packages are supporting market expansion, while tourism operators continue to diversify their offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences.Adventure Tourism Market Growth DriversRising Investments in Destination Accessibility and Tourism FacilitiesThe adventure tourism market is benefiting from growing investments in transportation, visitor facilities, and tourism infrastructure across emerging destinations. Governments and private stakeholders are improving connectivity, safety systems, guide services, and visitor amenities, making remote natural attractions more accessible to travelers. These developments enable operators to offer more reliable and diverse adventure experiences while expanding tourism activities beyond traditional hotspots. As a result, improved infrastructure is helping unlock the potential of new destinations and supporting long-term market growth.Growing Demand from Young and Independent TravelersThe adventure tourism market is gaining momentum as more Gen Z and millennial travelers seek flexible, experience-driven trips that combine outdoor activities, cultural exploration, and social engagement. The rising preference for independent travel is encouraging demand for guided adventures, small-group experiences, and immersive local interactions. In response, tour operators are designing community-focused itineraries that balance exploration, safety, and meaningful experiences, helping attract a new generation of adventure travelers.Growing Impact of Social Media on Adventure Travel ChoicesThe adventure tourism market is increasingly shaped by social media, which plays a major role in influencing destination selection and travel activities. Visual content shared across digital platforms is inspiring travelers to explore outdoor adventures, unique experiences, and emerging destinations. This trend is helping operators reach wider audiences, increase engagement, and promote niche travel offerings. As travelers rely more on online content for trip planning, strong digital storytelling and destination marketing are becoming key factors in attracting adventure tourism demand.Adventure Tourism Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsFebruary 2026: PayPal, Sabre Corporation, and Mindtrip announced a strategic partnership to introduce an AI-powered travel planning and booking experience, enabling more personalized trip discovery and management across the travel ecosystem.June 2026: Cycling UK launched the Gallovidian Gravel, a new long-distance bikepacking route in Scotland designed to promote sustainable outdoor tourism and expand adventure travel opportunities in lesser-explored regions.Adventure Tourism Market Segmentation InsightsBy TypeSoft AdventureHard AdventureOthersBy ActivityLand-Based ActivityTrekking & HikingCampingCycling & Mountain BikingWildlife SafarisRock Climbing & MountaineeringWater-Based ActivityKayaking & CanoeingRaftingScuba Diving & SnorkelingSurfingAir-Based ActivityParagliding & SkydivingHot-Air BallooningBungee JumpingBy Traveler TypeSoloCouplesFamilyFriends/GroupBy Booking ModeDirect BookingMarketplace/OTA BookingTravel Agents & Tour OperatorsJayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, “Adventure tourism continues to benefit from travelers’ preference for experience-led journeys and a widening range of activity options. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, extensive secondary sources, and consistent market validation practices to provide a balanced view that decision-makers can evaluate with confidence.”Global Adventure Tourism Market Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific is witnessing strong growth in the adventure tourism market, supported by increasing interest in experiential travel and a large base of adventure-oriented travelers. The region continues to benefit from the recovery of international tourism, creating opportunities for both outbound and inbound travel activities. As travel demand strengthens across major markets, tour operators are expanding their offerings and destination networks to capture growing consumer interest in outdoor, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences.Europe remains a major market for adventure tourism, supported by strong travel demand, well-established tourism infrastructure, and extensive transportation connectivity. The region offers a diverse range of adventure experiences, including trekking, cycling, mountain activities, and nature-based tourism, attracting both domestic and international travelers. Its mature operator network and wide variety of destinations continue to strengthen Europe’s role as both a key source market and a popular destination for adventure travel.North America continues to be an important market for adventure tourism, driven by strong interest in outdoor recreation, wildlife experiences, and experiential travel. South America is also attracting growing attention for its nature-based and trekking-focused tourism offerings. Meanwhile, destinations across the Middle East and Africa are benefiting from investments in tourism infrastructure and curated adventure experiences, helping diversify global travel options. As accessibility, safety standards, and tourism facilities improve, adventure tourism demand is increasingly spreading beyond traditional destinations to a wider range of emerging markets.The Adventure Tourism Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/adventure-tourism-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/adventure-tourism-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/adventure-tourism-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/adventure-tourism-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/adventure-tourism-market?utm_source=einpr Adventure Tourism Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the competitive landscape of the adventure tourism market, where global travel companies and specialized operators coexist across different business models. Market competition is influenced by factors such as destination expertise, brand reputation, customer experience, and sustainability initiatives. While larger companies benefit from broader market reach, regional and niche operators often differentiate themselves through localized knowledge and tailored adventure offerings, creating a diverse and dynamic industry environment.Adventure Tourism Market Key CompaniesTUI GroupIntrepid TravelG AdventuresExpedia GroupREI AdventuresAbercrombie & KentExodus Adventure TravelsBackroadsButterfield & RobinsonMT SobekDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the adventure tourism market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/adventure-tourism-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Domestic Tourism Market Size : The Domestic Tourism Market was valued at USD 2.25 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.64 trillion in 2026 to USD 3.61 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by the continued preference for local and regional travel, as domestic tourism remains a key contributor to overall tourism activity across major economies. Factors such as improved transportation networks, rising disposable incomes, and increasing interest in short-duration leisure trips continue to support demand for domestic travel experiences.Ecotourism Market Share: The Ecotourism Market Report is segmented by Type (Nature & Wildlife Tourism, Marine & Coastal Tourism, Rural & Community-Based Tourism, Agri-Ecotourism, Forest & Mountain Tourism, and Others), by Travel Party (Solo and Group Travelers), by Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Travel Agents, and Online Travel Agencies), by Accommodation Type (Eco-Lodges, Sustainable Hotels, Homestays, and Glamping), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa). The report provides market size and forecasts in value (USD) for all segments. Heritage Tourism Market Growth : The Heritage Tourism Market is moderately fragmented, with competition among established tour operators, specialized travel companies, and online experience platforms. Market participants differentiate themselves through curated cultural experiences, small-group tours, educational travel programs, and personalized itineraries. Companies are also focusing on local partnerships, digital booking capabilities, and authentic destination experiences to strengthen their market position and attract a diverse range of travelers.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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